Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company Win Grand Champion Overall at Inaugural American Akaushi Association Branded Beef Challenge

Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company - Grand Champion Overall at the inaugural American Akaushi Association Branded Beef Challenge Andrew Pryor of Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company receiving Grand Champion Overall at the inaugural American Akaushi Association Branded Beef Challenge Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company is a family-owned ranch dedicated to raising premium Fullblood Akaushi cattle with an unwavering commitment to quality, stewardship, and excellence.

LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company has earned national recognition after being named Grand Champion Overall at the inaugural American Akaushi Association Branded Beef Challenge, held during the association's National Convention in College Station, Texas.The Louisville, Tennessee-based operation first claimed the Fullblood Akaushi Division Championship before being selected as the overall winner among branded beef programs from across the United States. The Branded Beef Challenge recognizes excellence in beef quality, consistency, eating experience, and consumer appeal, making the championship one of the highest honors awarded during the inaugural competition.Entries were evaluated by a panel of meat science experts from West Texas A&M University, including renowned meat scientist Dr. Ty Lawrence, with branded beef programs judged across multiple quality and performance categories."We are incredibly honored to earn Grand Champion Overall at the inaugural American Akaushi Association Branded Beef Challenge," said Andrew Pryor, manager of Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company. "To bring this title back to the Volunteer State is something we are extremely proud of. Tennessee cattle producers work tirelessly to produce high-quality beef, and we're humbled to represent our state among such outstanding competitors."The achievement reflects Sixteen Peaks' commitment to raising premium Fullblood Akaushi cattle and delivering an exceptional beef experience from pasture to plate. Known for its superior marbling, tenderness, and flavor, Akaushi beef continues to gain recognition among chefs, retailers, and consumers seeking the highest quality beef products."This award validates the dedication our team puts into every aspect of our operation," Pryor added. "From our breeding program to the finished product, our goal has always been to produce beef that consistently exceeds expectations. We are grateful to the American Akaushi Association for creating this competition and honored to be recognized among some of the nation's finest branded beef programs."Winning the inaugural Grand Champion Overall title not only highlights the quality of Sixteen Peaks' branded beef program but also shines a spotlight on Tennessee's growing reputation for producing premium beef.As consumer demand for high-quality, source-verified beef continues to grow, Sixteen Peaks remains committed to advancing the Akaushi breed while providing customers with an exceptional eating experience backed by responsible stewardship and a passion for excellence.About Sixteen Peaks Cattle CompanyNestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Louisville, Tennessee, Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company is a family-owned ranch dedicated to raising premium Fullblood Akaushi cattle with an unwavering commitment to quality, stewardship, and excellence. From carefully selected genetics to responsible animal care and sustainable ranching practices, every step of the process is focused on producing exceptional beef renowned for its rich marbling, tenderness, and flavor.Sixteen Peaks offers premium Akaushi beef directly to consumers while continuing to advance one of the nation's premier Fullblood Akaushi breeding programs. The ranch is passionate about connecting families with high-quality, locally raised beef and sharing the story behind every cut.To learn more about Sixteen Peaks Cattle Company, visit www.sixteenpeaks.com for updates on the ranch, cattle, and events.To purchase premium Sixteen Peaks Akaushi beef, visit www.16peaksbeef.com # # #

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