College of Charleston to be Featured in USA TODAY Documentary Series America250

The College’s history and innovative approach to education will be highlighted ahead of Independence Day.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just as Charleston is one of five cities of distinction for its role in the shaping of America, the College of Charleston will be in the spotlight for its innovative spirit and history, which predates the nation itself.On July 2, the College was featured in the USA TODAY web documentary America250: Shaping the Future of Higher Education.Founded in 1770, the College was established by civic leaders who would later help shape the United States, including signers of the Declaration of Independence and framers of the Constitution.More than 250 years later, the College continues to evolve alongside the country it helped build, pairing historic academic strengths with programs aligned to a rapidly changing global economy.The documentary, produced by Acumen Media, will share the College’s pivotal role in advancing the Civil Rights Movement and explore academic programs such as engineering and hospitality.Of special note, Charleston’s thriving hospitality economy creates opportunities that few universities can replicate. The Bennett School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, housed within the College of Charleston’s AACSB-accredited School of Business, prepares students for leadership careers in hospitality and tourism through a curriculum grounded in business strategy, experiential learning and industry engagement.The College of Charleston’s emphasis on innovation extends beyond traditional education. University leaders are focused on Life Design, preparing graduates for long-term career success through experiential learning, leadership development and exposure to emerging technologies.For more than 250 years, the College of Charleston has adapted to meet the needs of each new generation. Today, in one of the world’s most dynamic tourism economies, the university continues that tradition by delivering innovative academic programs and a world class student experience.Please join the College of Charleston community in viewing the documentary and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the founding of America.Founded in 1770, the College of Charleston’s mission is to provide students with a world-class education in the arts and sciences, business and technology, engineering and health sciences. Students have more than 150 majors and minors from which to choose — and they often choose to combine several—and complement their academic courses with overseas study, undergraduate research and internships for a truly customized education.Nearly 12,000 students choose the college for its unique urban, mid-sized university feel. The College, home to undergraduates from across the country and around the globe, provides a creative and intellectually stimulating environment where students are challenged and guided by a committed and caring faculty of distinguished teacher-scholars. The city of Charleston serves as a living and learning laboratory for student experiences and opportunities for career development. The university bridges the old with the new in a setting that is truly extraordinary — where historic character and forward-looking innovation come together to shape a distinctive and inspiring environment for learning. A College of Charleston education focuses on discovery and personal growth, as well as preparation for life, work, and service to our society.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.