ellee ven readies to release Dreams Are Happening

Dreams are Happening album

ellee ven drops meaningful opener from upcoming album Dreams are Happening.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songwriter ellee ven will release her new album, Dreams Are Happening, on September 1. The eleven-song collection explores themes of identity, self-discovery, and personal reflection. The album's opening track, "Hide You in My Poetry," will be released as the lead single on July 7.

A chance encounter in a wellness shop during a visit to South Korea became the inspiration for "Hide You in My Poetry." While traveling, ellee ven noticed the phrase displayed on a wall. Its simplicity and emotional resonance lingered long after the visit, eventually becoming the title and thematic foundation of the song.

Although the title initially suggests a romantic narrative, the composition explores a broader theme of self-reflection and personal acceptance. Rather than focusing on external validation, the lyrics examine the relationship individuals have with themselves, inviting listeners to consider the stories they carry, the parts of themselves they protect, and the process of embracing their own experiences with honesty.

As the opening track of the album, "Hide You in My Poetry" introduces the themes that continue throughout the collection. The songs are intended to encourage personal interpretation, allowing listeners to connect with the music through their own memories, perspectives, and experiences.

The single "Hide You in My Poetry" will be available on streaming platforms beginning July 7. The full album, Dreams Are Happening, will be released worldwide on September 1.

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