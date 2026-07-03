TROPE & SWAGGER PRESS ANNOUNCES THE UPCOMING RELEASE OF SAPPHIC ROMANCE: THE LOOKOUT BY ARCHER BRUIN

The Lookout book cover.

A New Spicy, Opposites-Attract, Forced-Proximity Sapphic Romance Set to Debut July 7th.

BREDA, NORTH BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trope & Swagger Press is proud to announce the upcoming release of The Lookout: a Spicy, Opposites-Attract, Forced-Proximity Sapphic Romance, a debut novel by author Archer Bruin This contemporary, spicy, lesbian romance tells the story of Leigh, a Midwestern cinnamon bun, who arrives in New York City ready to reconnect with her childhood best friend and find her footing again after divorce. Her first night out, she's pulled into something that smacks of change by the aloof, eagle-eyed Raven. Burnt-toast Raven doesn't date. She has a routine that works and secret ambitions only her best friend knows about. But when a lightning storm traps them on the side of a mountain, sparks fly. This is just a hot-and-heavy fling, right? Except Leigh's soft curiosity starts eroding Raven's sharp edges. And Raven's confidence threatens to sweep Leigh off her feet before she finds her own footing. When mysterious floods start plaguing the city, finding answers becomes personal—for both of them. Have they gone too far? Or will the storm help them reach the heights they were aspiring to all along?This is the first book in the new Flock Together series. Book #2, Field Guide to Flying, will release December, 2026.The title is published in English and is the first book of an incipient publisher of queer romance with a global reach, Trope & Swagger Press.Distribution and AvailabilityTo ensure wide accessibility for both individual readers and industry buyers, The Lookout is being launched via a strategic multi-channel distribution model:Digital Edition: Available exclusively on Amazon (Kindle / Kindle Unlimited) Paperback Edition: Available for direct purchase through the publisher at Trope & Swagger Press and industry-wide via the Ingram Catalogue, and available on Amazon.Title SpecificationsFull Title: The Lookout: A spicy, opposites-attract, forced-proximity sapphic romanceAuthor: Archer BruinPublisher: Trope & Swagger PressRelease Date: July 7thFormats & ISBNs:Paperback ISBN: 978908362757571Digital ISBN: 9789083627595Digital ASIN: B0H41FJQYSMore InformationFor review copies, interview requests with Archer Bruin, or wholesale inquiries, please contact hello@tropeandswagger.com.###

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