A vibrant summer returns to King William Street

HAMILTON, ON – For the second year in a row, the City of Hamilton is excited to invite residents and visitors to spend time on King William Street.

The iconic restaurant row will transform into a vibrant pedestrian-only hub this summer. Produced and programmed in partnership with the City of Hamilton and the Downtown Hamilton Business Improvement Area, this reimagined space will feature free outdoor public seating, dynamic programming and a welcoming atmosphere designed to bring the community together.

King William Street pedestrianization is delivered through a partnership between the City of Hamilton and the Downtown Hamilton BIA, helping to create a vibrant, welcoming destination for residents and visitors throughout the summer season.

Road Closure

King William Street from James Street North to Hughson Street North will be fully closed with no vehicles permitted from July 13 at 7 am to September 14 at 6 pm.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, July 15 to Sunday, September 13, 2026

Location: King William Street from James Street North to Hughson Street North

Highlights

Opening day: The Hamilton Fringe Festival kicks off their annual festival with their opening night event, launching “Fringe Boulevard” from July 15 to 26.

The Hamilton Fringe Festival kicks off their annual festival with their opening night event, launching “Fringe Boulevard” from July 15 to 26. Weekly programming: From Wednesday to Saturday, the Downtown Hamilton BIA team will be on site to support a series of activations including live music and festivities.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the Downtown Hamilton BIA team will be on site to support a series of activations including live music and festivities. Lunch time music: Bring your lunch and enjoy live acoustic sets from the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesdays and local musicians on Thursdays from 12 pm to 1pm.

Bring your lunch and enjoy live acoustic sets from the Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra on Wednesdays and local musicians on Thursdays from 12 pm to 1pm. Shop local: Discover artisan goods, handmade treasures and local vendors during pop-up market days each Saturday from August 1 to September 5 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Discover artisan goods, handmade treasures and local vendors during pop-up market days each Saturday from August 1 to September 5 from 11 am to 5 pm. Supercrawl send off: Wrap up the summer season at Hamilton’s legendary Supercrawl music and arts festival on James Street North and surrounding streets September 12 to 14. This year a new installation designed specifically for King William Street will be featured.

Wrap up the summer season at Hamilton’s legendary Supercrawl music and arts festival on James Street North and surrounding streets September 12 to 14. This year a new installation designed specifically for King William Street will be featured. Come together on King William: Enjoy the dynamic seating that invites you to relax, socialize and find comfort in the space.

Enjoy the dynamic seating that invites you to relax, socialize and find comfort in the space. Taste the neighbourhood: With restaurants lining the event area, visitors are just steps away from great patios and delicious food.

For full schedule details, visit Hamilton.ca/KingWilliamSummer.

Additional Resources