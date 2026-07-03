Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: July 03, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $4.65 Million Paving Project in Buffalo Work Underway to Restore and Repair Scajaquada Expressway New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a $4.65 million paving and surface repair project on the Scajaquada Expressway (State Route 198) in Buffalo, Erie County. More than 20 lane-miles along the length of the highway will be renewed and revitalized, including upgrades to the drainage system, to ensure a safer, smoother ride for residents and visitors on this crucial Western New York highway. “Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State DOT is making historic investments in our roads and bridges and this project which will address drainage and surface repairs on the Scajaquada Expressway – a critical roadway in the City of Buffalo, is reflective of the State’s investment to improve the safety and resiliency of our transportation assets and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors of the Queen City,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This necessary maintenance will keep the Scajaquada Expressway safe and reliable for people looking to get to key destinations including Buffalo State University, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the Buffalo Zoo and Delaware Park.” The Scajaquada Expressway carries more than 60,000 vehicles daily between Interstate 990 and the Kensington Expressway (State Route 33). Additional work includes updating the aging drainage system to reduce standing water, new pavement markings, more visible signage for nighttime driving, curb updates to meet current federal standards, and improvements to on-ramps and off-ramps. Crews will perform work primarily at night, with milling and paving scheduled to begin in mid-July. Detours will be in place while crews work on the ramps, and the public will be notified in advance. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###