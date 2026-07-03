Global Biofuels Alliance Inducts 15 Researchers from Global Universities, Awards US$15,000 Research Grants

US$15,000 research grants awarded to inaugural cohort to strengthen international collaboration in sustainable biofuels

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The India-headquartered Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) has selected 15 early-career researchers from leading universities and research institutions across the world for its Global Biofuel Champion Fellowship (GBCF). The fellows will each receive a US$15,000 research grant and will work with the Alliance over the next two years to advance research, knowledge exchange and international collaboration in sustainable biofuels.The fellowship programme brings together researchers working across biofuels, sustainable energy systems, transport decarbonisation and the circular economy.The inaugural cohort was selected through a three-stage international evaluation process from applications received across 32 countries. The selected fellows represent institutions including the University of Michigan, the University of Manchester, Monash University, Polytechnique Montréal, and leading research organisations across Africa, Brazil and India.The Global Biofuel Champion Fellowship was conceived to strengthen international cooperation by connecting academic research with policy and industry. The programme seeks to facilitate collaboration across countries, support applied research, promote knowledge exchange and help translate scientific innovation into scalable bioenergy solutions.In a specialized keynote address, H.E. Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), India, and Interim Director General of the GBA, underscored that the transition to a sustainable future has evolved into an immediate operational imperative. Delivering his address virtually, Dr. Mittal presented India’s recent bioenergy trajectory as an open-source blueprint for the international community, demonstrating how decisive policy frameworks yield significant economic and environmental dividends.Speaking to the assembled media, Josh Wycliffe, Director, GBA said that "to ensure the fellowship delivers sustained geopolitical and technical value beyond the initial launch event, the GBA leadership has introduced a futuristic post-event roadmap designed to maximize the long-term impact of the newly inducted Ambassadors."The inaugural cohort of the Global Biofuel Champion Fellowship (GBCF) comprises Shalom Chilaru Iboh (University of Florida, United States), Manikandan Pandiyan (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, United States), Dwica Wulandari (University of Manchester, United Kingdom), João Alexandre Lopes de Carvalho (Nuffield, Brazil), Siti Nurjanah Firmansyah (University of British Columbia, Canada), Sekpey Nicholas Selady (Alliance for Empowering Rural Communities, Ghana), Anthony Ochieng Odhiambo (Panorama Insights Africa, Kenya), Harshita (Monash University, Australia), Md. Sanowar Hossain (University of Alberta, Canada), Seyed Mohsen Hosseini Ardali (Polytechnique Montréal, Canada), Shaivya Anand (University of Alberta, Canada), Ruchi Agrawal (The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), India), Bruno Alves Pereira (Fundação Dom Cabral, Brazil), Abhisek Sahoo (Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, India), and Aina Afiqah (Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia).The Global Biofuel Champion Fellowship (GBCF) is a flagship capacity-building initiative of the Global Biofuels Alliance that supports outstanding early-career researchers through research grants, mentorship and international engagement. The programme is intended to strengthen global cooperation in biofuel research and help translate scientific knowledge into practical solutions for the clean energy transition.

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