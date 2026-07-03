The Wright Group Closes Record Conservation Plantation Sale in Florida's Red Hills

Dramatic Live Oak Canopy Road Through River Ridge

River Ridge North, a 2,069-acre Leon County plantation, sells at a record price per acre in an off-market deal brokered by The Wright Group.

To say we hit a home run would be an understatement. This remarkable property, thoughtfully curated and stewarded by Mr. Jim Dahl, is truly one of a kind.” — Buyer, River Ridge North | Represented by The Wright Group

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River Ridge North, a 2,069-acre plantation in Leon County, Florida, has sold for the highest price per acre of any comparable tract in the Red Hills region. The landmark transaction was privately brokered by The Wright Group, a boutique land brokerage firm based in Thomasville, Georgia. The sale marks a defining moment in the market for conservation land in the Southeast — one that underscores the enduring premium commanded by properties that combine world-class recreation, exceptional habitat management, and an irreplaceable landscape.Its chain of ownership reads like a who's who of the Red Hills — passing through the hands of the Bannerman family, one of the region's pioneering names, then the Phipps family, and most recently James Dahl, a prominent land investor with holdings across the United States. The identity of the new owner was not disclosed, consistent with The Wright Group's policy of confidentiality in transactions of this nature.THE LANDThe property's signature entrance sets the tone for everything that follows: a cathedral canopy of live oaks stretching over 1.5 miles. Classic piney woods managed in the time-honored Red Hills tradition — native grasses, wiregrass understory, and the long view between mature longleaf — sustain wild bobwhite quail in the manner that made this region famous. The dramatic rolling topography is interspersed with fertile food plots, ancient oaks, and pristine lakes.WATER RESOURCESFour lakes totaling nearly 100 acres have been professionally managed to produce world-class bass fishing, while a dedicated plant and flood duck pond provides exceptional waterfowl sport given the property's proximity to the Ochlockonee River and nearby Lake Iamonia. Exceptional deer and turkey populations complete a recreational offering that few properties of any size can match.THE OCHLOCKONEE RIVER CORRIDORMore than 3.5 miles of the Ochlockonee River wind through the property — anchoring a living ecosystem of bottomland hardwoods, cypress flats, and wetlands that establish River Ridge North among an elite handful of properties in all of North Florida. A boardwalk winds through virgin hardwoods and ancient cypress into the heart of a thriving rookery, where great blue herons, roseate spoonbills, and native wading birds nest overhead in a scene that feels genuinely otherworldly.CONSERVATION IN PERPETUITYRiver Ridge North carries a conservation easement held by Tall Timbers Research Station and Land Conservancy — one of the Southeast's most respected conservation institutions — ensuring that the character and integrity of this landscape endure in perpetuity. In a northern Leon County corridor facing increasing development pressure, this protection is not a constraint but a permanent statement of value.A RECORD-SETTING TRANSACTIONThe transaction was identified off-market through The Wright Group's deep regional relationships and privately brokered from introduction to closing. The seller, James Dahl, is a landowner of national stature whose personal holdings have encompassed hundreds of thousands of acres. River Ridge North represented a meaningful part of that personal estate, and its sale under permanent conservation protection reflects a philosophy of stewardship that honors the integrity of exceptional land across generations.The sale achieved the highest price per acre recorded for a tract of comparable character and scale in the region — a benchmark that reflects both the extraordinary rarity of the asset and the growing market recognition of conservation-protected land as the defining premium category in significant rural real estate.ABOUT THE WRIGHT GROUPThe Wright Group is the Red Hills region's foremost brokerage for significant land — specializing in rural, recreational, and conservation properties across North Florida and South Georgia. With deep local knowledge, established relationships, and a reputation for discretion in working with high-net-worth buyers and sellers, The Wright Group delivers results that define the regional market. The Buyer was represented by Eric J. McCollum and Ben W. McCollum, Broker. Learn more at wrightbroker.com.

River Ridge North, 2069 Acres Leon County, Florida - Red Hills Conservation Sale of the Year

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