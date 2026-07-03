Indiana Dinosaur Museum Invites Indiana & Michigan Educators to Free Teacher Preview Days

The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is inviting PreK–12 teachers/school staff from Indiana & Michigan to experience the museum for three Free Teacher Days this summer.

Our goal is to provide memorable educational experiences that inspire curiosity, encourage scientific discovery, and create lasting memories for students of all ages.” — Mark Tarner

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indiana Dinosaur Museum Invites Indiana & Michigan Educators to Free Teacher Preview DaysSouth Bend, IN (July 3, 2026) – The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is inviting licensed PreK–12 teachers and school staff from Indiana and Michigan to experience the museum firsthand during three special Free Teacher Preview Days this summer.Educators are invited to visit on one of the following dates:• Tuesday, July 7• Thursday, July 30• Saturday, August 8By presenting a valid school-issued teacher or staff ID at the admission kiosk, eligible educators will receive free admission to the Indiana Dinosaur Museum and the South Bend Chocolate Company Museum. No advance registration is required.The Teacher Preview Days are designed to give educators an opportunity to explore the museum's educational exhibits, interactive learning experiences, and hands-on activities while considering the Indiana Dinosaur Museum as a destination for future class field trips."We want teachers to experience everything the museum has to offer before bringing their students," said Mark Tarner, founder of the Indiana Dinosaur Museum. "Our goal is to provide memorable educational experiences that inspire curiosity, encourage scientific discovery, and create lasting memories for students of all ages."The Indiana Dinosaur Museum offers field trips tailored for preschool through high school students, combining science, history, paleontology, and interactive learning in an engaging environment. Teachers will have the opportunity to gather information about field trip packages, educational programming, and group visit options during their preview visit.Family members and friends are welcome to accompany participating educators. Additional admission tickets may be purchased online or at the museum's Box Office.The Indiana Dinosaur Museum is located at 7102 Lincolnway West, South Bend, Indiana, and welcomes more than 90,000 visitors annually from across the country.For more information about Teacher Preview Days, school field trips, memberships, or museum hours, visit www.indianadinosaurmuseum.org or call 574-233-2577.About the Indiana Dinosaur MuseumOpened on July 24, 2024, the Indiana Dinosaur Museum is a science and natural history attraction located in South Bend, Indiana. Through immersive exhibits, hands-on experiences, educational programming, and dinosaur-themed adventures, the museum inspires curiosity and lifelong learning while contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of the region.

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