Rep. Robinson champions responsible budget, secures key investment for Utica

State Rep. Ron Robinson today championed the passage of the new state budget that continues the Legislature’s effort to rein in state spending through targeted reforms and greater accountability. The budget for next year is smaller than last year’s, marking the second consecutive year lawmakers have reduced overall spending by cutting waste, eliminating inefficiencies, and protecting taxpayer dollars.

“I made it a priority to support a budget that lives within its means instead of asking taxpayers for more,” said Robinson (R-Utica). “When we hold government accountable and eliminate unnecessary spending, we can invest in the services people count on without putting more strain on family budgets.”

The roughly $75 billion budget delivers record investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure without raising taxes or tapping into Michigan’s rainy-day fund.

It also continues funding for the state’s Public Safety Trust Fund, which divvies out key investments to local law enforcement throughout the state. The agreement also includes additional school safety funding, continuing efforts to keep kids safe while they learn.

The agreement includes historic investments in education, including a record per-pupil foundation allowance of $10,300 and true universal breakfast and lunch programs. Lawmakers also secured funding for teacher bonuses, school buses, dual enrollment, and early learning programs. Together, these investments give schools the resources they need to prepare students for adulthood while ensuring children are fed and ready to learn.

The budget delivers several important infrastructure investments for Macomb County, including a $3.73 million project championed by Robinson to help the City of Utica replace aging water mains and strengthen critical infrastructure. The agreement also provides $2 million for the Macomb County Public Works Office for stormwater infrastructure improvements and $569,000 for infrastructure improvements in the City of Warren. Together, these investments will strengthen critical infrastructure, improve public safety, and support the continued growth of communities across Macomb County.

“I came to Lansing to fight for the people of Macomb County, and this budget delivers real results for our communities,” said Robinson. “From protecting taxpayers to investing in critical infrastructure like Utica’s water system, we focused on getting the basics right and delivering where it matters most.”