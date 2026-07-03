Rep. Steele secures major transportation investments in state budget

State Rep. Donni Steele today highlighted key transportation investments secured in the new bipartisan state budget.

As chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Local Transportation, Steele secured $5 million for Michigan’s Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Program and $7.5 million for capital improvements at the state’s commercial service airports, strengthening critical transportation infrastructure that supports economic growth, commerce, and travel throughout the state.

“Michigan’s transportation system is much more than roads and bridges,” said Steele, R-Orion Township. “Our ports, airports, and freight network play a vital role in keeping people and products moving. I worked hard to ensure this budget makes meaningful investments in these critical assets so they can continue supporting jobs, businesses, and communities across our state.”

The overall state budget continues the Legislature’s effort to prioritize responsible spending by reducing waste and improving accountability while making record investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure. The budget does not raise taxes or withdraw money from Michigan’s rainy-day fund.

“This funding reflects a long-term commitment to Michigan’s future,” Steele said. “Investing in our ports strengthens supply chains and expands economic opportunity, while improvements at our commercial airports help connect Michigan businesses, families, and visitors to destinations across the country. These are smart investments that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Steele said the transportation investments included in this year’s budget reflect a balanced approach that strengthens Michigan’s infrastructure while protecting taxpayers through responsible budgeting.