Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,306 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Steele secures major transportation investments in state budget

Rep. Steele secures major transportation investments in state budget

State Rep. Donni Steele today highlighted key transportation investments secured in the new bipartisan state budget.

As chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Local Transportation, Steele secured $5 million for Michigan’s Maritime and Port Facility Assistance Program and $7.5 million for capital improvements at the state’s commercial service airports, strengthening critical transportation infrastructure that supports economic growth, commerce, and travel throughout the state.

“Michigan’s transportation system is much more than roads and bridges,” said Steele, R-Orion Township. “Our ports, airports, and freight network play a vital role in keeping people and products moving. I worked hard to ensure this budget makes meaningful investments in these critical assets so they can continue supporting jobs, businesses, and communities across our state.”

The overall state budget continues the Legislature’s effort to prioritize responsible spending by reducing waste and improving accountability while making record investments in education, public safety, and infrastructure. The budget does not raise taxes or withdraw money from Michigan’s rainy-day fund.

“This funding reflects a long-term commitment to Michigan’s future,” Steele said. “Investing in our ports strengthens supply chains and expands economic opportunity, while improvements at our commercial airports help connect Michigan businesses, families, and visitors to destinations across the country. These are smart investments that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Steele said the transportation investments included in this year’s budget reflect a balanced approach that strengthens Michigan’s infrastructure while protecting taxpayers through responsible budgeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rep. Steele secures major transportation investments in state budget

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.