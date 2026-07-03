Rep. Bollin: New state budget delivers accountability, protects taxpayers, invests in Michigan’s priorities

State Rep. Ann Bollin and the Michigan Legislature today approved a bipartisan budget that delivers key investments while maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening accountability throughout state government, and protecting Michigan taxpayers.

The Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget totals $75.191 billion, down from $76.003 billion in FY 2025-26. The agreement includes no new taxes, no fee increases, and preserves the state’s rainy-day fund while continuing efforts to eliminate waste and improve government efficiency.

“Michigan families expect their government to live within its means, spend responsibly, and focus on results,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “This budget reflects those values. We held the line against tax increases, protected our rainy-day fund, reduced spending compared to last year, and advanced reforms that will make government more accountable to the people it serves.”

The budget reflects a strong commitment to accountability, transparency, and protecting taxpayer dollars across state government, including:

Eliminating Waste: Reducing 250 additional vacant ghost employee positions and requiring state departments to develop return-to-office plans and make better use of taxpayer-funded office space.

Reducing 250 additional vacant ghost employee positions and requiring state departments to develop return-to-office plans and make better use of taxpayer-funded office space. Protecting Public Assistance Programs: Strengthening Medicaid and food assistance programs through improved eligibility verification standards, interstate and federal database checks to prevent fraud and duplicate benefits, monthly error-rate reporting, and chip-enabled Bridge cards to combat benefit theft and fraud. These reforms will help preserve these programs for the vulnerable individuals and families who truly depend on them.

Strengthening Medicaid and food assistance programs through improved eligibility verification standards, interstate and federal database checks to prevent fraud and duplicate benefits, monthly error-rate reporting, and chip-enabled Bridge cards to combat benefit theft and fraud. These reforms will help preserve these programs for the vulnerable individuals and families who truly depend on them. Safeguarding Child Care Funding: Strengthening safeguards within Michigan’s Child Development and Care program by distributing funding based on attendance rather than enrollment, helping prevent the kinds of childcare fraud schemes that have emerged in other states.

Strengthening safeguards within Michigan’s Child Development and Care program by distributing funding based on attendance rather than enrollment, helping prevent the kinds of childcare fraud schemes that have emerged in other states. Investing in Core Priorities: Maintaining significant investments in public safety, education, mental health services, and literacy programs.

Maintaining significant investments in public safety, education, mental health services, and literacy programs. Supporting Students: Increasing the foundation allowance by $250 per student, bringing per-pupil funding to a record $10,300 while continuing support for school safety, student mental health services, literacy initiatives, tutoring programs, and universal school meals.

The budget, made up of House Bill 5630 and Senate Bill 878, now advance to the governor for her expected signature.