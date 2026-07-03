ImmigrationExam.US launches Service for Disabled Citizenship Applicants Who Cannot Take the English and Civics Tests

Expedited Immigration Medical Exam in St. Louis Missouri ImmigrationExam.US Lobby

USCIS-designated civil surgeon Dr. Gurpreet Padda now offers structured Form N-648 disability waiver evaluations, located adjacent to St. Louis Lambert Airport.

These are often elderly parents and grandparents who have lived here lawfully for decades. They qualify, but because their brain can no longer form new memories, they cannot retain the civics answers.” — Gurpreet S. Padda, MD

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ST. LOUIS, MO — July 3, 2026 — ImmigrationExam.us , the immigration medical examination service of Interventional Center for Pain Management, P.C., today announced the launch of structured medical evaluations supporting USCIS Form N-648, Medical Certification for Disability Exceptions. The service addresses a persistent gap in the St. Louis region: lawful permanent residents who qualify for U.S. citizenship in every respect except one — a medical condition, such as dementia, stroke, or developmental disability, that makes learning English or U.S. civics impossible.Federal law allows these applicants to be excused from the naturalization tests, but only when a licensed physician certifies the condition on Form N-648 and explains, in plain language, exactly how it prevents learning. Few physicians offer the evaluation, and forms completed without a structured assessment are frequently returned by USCIS as insufficient.“These are often elderly parents and grandparents who have lived here lawfully for decades,” said Gurpreet S. Padda, MD, the evaluating physician. “They can qualify for citizenship, but a brain that can no longer form new memories cannot memorize civics answers in any language. What USCIS needs is not sympathy — it is rigorous medical evidence. That is what a structured evaluation provides.”Each evaluation includes a review of the applicant's existing medical records, a standardized cognitive assessment administered in the applicant's own language through an interpreter, completion of Form N-648, and a plain-language medical summary. Dr. Padda is a MoCA-certified rater and uses validated cognitive instruments appropriate for patients with limited formal education.The practice has adopted an unusually direct integrity policy for the service: every case is screened through a records review before it is accepted, cases without genuine medical merit are declined, and no outcome is promised. “Only USCIS decides whether a form is sufficient,” Dr. Padda said. “Any provider who guarantees approval should not be trusted, and we put that sentence in writing for every patient.”Fees are published in advance: a $400 records review and case acceptance fee, credited in full toward evaluation fees that begin at $1,400. Evaluations are performed at the practice's St. Louis office, where Dr. Padda also serves as a USCIS-designated civil surgeon (CSID 111051) performing Form I-693 immigration medical examinations. Referrals from immigration attorneys and accredited representatives are welcome.Appointments and case screening: text 314-886-5902 or visit https://immigrationexam.us About ImmigrationExam.usImmigrationExam.us is located at 4477 Woodson Road, Suite 102, St. Louis, MO 63134. Led by Gurpreet S. Padda, MD, a USCIS-designated civil surgeon, the practice provides Form I-693 immigration medical examinations, required testing and vaccinations, and Form N-648 disability waiver medical evaluations with transparent, published pricing.

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