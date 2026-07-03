Traverse Tall Ship Company Reaffirms Commitment to Accessibility with Certified Autism Center™ Renewal

By renewing its CAC designation, Traverse Tall Ship Company continues to support Traverse City's Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation.

The landscape of Grand Traverse Bay is the true star of the show on our sails; it is magic to witness and has a real power to both inspire and soothe. We feel it should be accessible to everyone."” — Captain Jamie Trost

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traverse Tall Ship Company renews its designation as a Certified Autism Center™, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To maintain the designation, at least 80% of its front-facing staff completed updated training designed to refresh their knowledge of communicating with, assisting, and welcoming autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

Captain Jamie Trost says, "Since its founding in 1987, Traverse Tall Ship Company has been striving to provide the peak summer experience for ALL visitors and residents. Incorporating autism awareness training for our staff and crew was a new and exciting step that expanded our ability to make passengers feel safe and welcome. This renewal refreshes our commitment to universal accessibility. The landscape of Grand Traverse Bay is the true star of the show on our sails; it is magic to witness and has a real power to both inspire and soothe. We feel it should be accessible to everyone."

Certification fosters a strategic, big-picture impact that extends beyond quarterly results. It strengthens the brand by enhancing the organization’s reputation and differentiation, while helping create a culture of excellence that builds long-term institutional value.

Myron Pincomb, board chairman of IBCCES, says, “The team at Traverse Tall Ship Company continues to set a meaningful example of what an inclusive experience can look like. By renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation, the company is not only strengthening its own visitor experience but also advancing a more inclusive and welcoming environment throughout Traverse City for both residents and visitors alike.”

By renewing its CAC designation, Traverse Tall Ship Company continues to play a role in the wider movement initiated by Traverse City Tourism, which helped Traverse City achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options available in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Traverse Tall Ship Company is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

###

About Traverse Tall Ship Company

Traverse Tall Ship Company strives to provide the best summer experience for all visitors and residents of the Grand Traverse Bay region. Aboard the Schooner Manitou or the Sailing Yacht Scout, passengers can experience the wonder and magic of the Bay in a timeless and awe-inspiring way. Both vessels sail multiple times daily from Discovery Pier in Traverse City.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.