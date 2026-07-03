Honoring North Georgia Heroes With In-Home Care

Our clients have spent their lives caring for others, and it is a privilege to help them continue living safely at home while honoring the legacy they have built in our community.” — Jennifer Jack-Wunder, owner of Comfort Keepers of Canton

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connie still stands for the national anthem in her living room. Her knees ache, but she refuses to sit before the music ends. After spending decades teaching local fourth graders about Canton history and the importance of serving others, she now receives a helping hand from her Comfort Keepers caregiver. Together, they reminisce about former students who still recognize her around town. In those quiet moments, Connie is not defined by the help she needs today but by the lasting impact she has made on her community.

Honoring a Lifetime of Service

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Comfort Keepers is proud to recognize the teachers, veterans, nurses, first responders, law enforcement officers, and community leaders who have dedicated their lives to serving North Georgia.

For more than 23 years, Comfort Keepers has proudly served North Georgia, caring for neighbors who spent their lives serving others. Led by Jennifer Jack-Wunder, a nurse with more than 30 years of healthcare experience, primarily in geriatric care, the organization is deeply rooted in the community, where Jennifer's family has lived, worked, and served for more than seven generations, spanning over 100 years. Every client is treated like family, and every relationship is built on compassion, trust, and respect.

Comfort Keepers provides personalized in-home care, companionship, respite care, 24-hour care, Alzheimer's and dementia care, and end-of-life care. The team also helps families understand long-term care insurance and proudly provides guidance on available VA resources and benefits for eligible veterans and their spouses, helping make care at home more accessible.

The Journey of Care

Many seniors who spent their lives helping others find it difficult to accept support themselves. That is why Comfort Keepers believes in The Journey of Care, which often begins with companionship, transportation, or light housekeeping before naturally growing as needs change.

Families benefit from having the same familiar caregiver throughout that journey. The person who first drives a client to appointments or shares conversation over coffee often becomes the trusted companion who later provides personal care and remains by their side through end-of-life care. Those lasting relationships help seniors feel comfortable, respected, and connected while giving families confidence and peace of mind.

Beyond caring for clients, Comfort Keepers is committed to investing in the North Georgia community by supporting local charities, schools, programs, and organizations while encouraging seniors to continue pursuing purpose and joy. The team believes in helping people build, protect, and complete the legacies they have spent a lifetime creating.

Whether supporting a retired firefighter, teacher, veteran, nurse, or law enforcement officer, Comfort Keepers is honored to care for those who once cared for others.

When families are ready to explore care at home, Comfort Keepers of Canton is here to provide compassionate guidance, flexible care options, and personalized support that meets each family's needs while helping loved ones remain safe, independent, and connected to the place they call home.

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