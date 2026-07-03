There is a Crisis of Confidence in American Higher Education but Texas A&M’s Work is Creating Tomorrow’s Leaders

For 150 years Texas A&M University has prioritised incorporating key American values, passing them on to its students and helping to shape the nation's leaders.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American experiment was built on a simple but powerful idea: that every person should have the opportunity to build a better future. Rooted in the founding ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, this belief became known as the American Dream — the promise that hard work, character and opportunity can create a path to a better life.For generations, higher education has been one of the primary engines of that promise. Colleges and universities have expanded opportunity, prepared leaders and advanced the discoveries that strengthen communities and improve lives.Today, confidence in higher education has declined significantly, prompting questions about its role and relevance in modern society. Yet institutions that remain focused on opportunity, service and societal impact continue to demonstrate why higher education matters. Texas A&M University continues to serve its founding mission in providing the knowledge and skills needed to serve the good of society and succeed. They provide accessible education - built on a foundation of service to others. They believe the American Dream is still alive in both education and specifically at Texas A&M.Texas A&M University will feature on USA TODAY as part of a AMERICA 250 campaign, where the impact the university has had on pushing America forward will be examined, alongside how it will continue supporting the nation in the future.By instilling American values into its students, the university has successfully helped shape many American leaders including; Brooke Rollins the Secretary of Agriculture, General Eric M. Smith the 38th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps and the inventor and CEO of Roku, Anthony Wood . Each of these has made a significant difference across many American industries and sectors.Texas A&M University is also R1 certified, meaning it is a significant contributor to American research. They are home to world-changing researchers like Norman Borlaug. He changed the course of history by transforming wheat production, helping launch the Green Revolution and bringing food to millions across the world. He received the Congressional Gold Medal and the Presidential Medal of Science for his work.As the United States reaches 250 years old and Texas A&M reaches 150 there is a need for more leaders and innovation. Our world is undergoing a lot of change and uncertainty and it will be interesting to see which leaders and research Texas A&M produces to keep driving America forward.About Texas A&M UniversityTexas A&M University is a leading public research university helping expand opportunity, develop leaders of character, and deliver real-world impact through education, service and applied research. Founded in 1876 as Texas’ first public university, and now an R1 institution, Texas A&M continues to advance progress across agriculture, engineering, energy, health and defense while championing the American Dream.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.