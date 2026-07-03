Knowband Launches AI-Powered Suite to Help PrestaShop Merchants Automate Reporting, Marketing, and Social Proof

Knowband's new AI-powered suite helps PrestaShop merchants automate reporting, marketing, and social proof generation. The PrestaShop Smart AI Admin Assistant helps merchants access real-time analytics and store insights through a conversational AI interface. SocialAI Pro automates social media content creation and publishing for PrestaShop stores across Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Knowband launches three AI-powered PrestaShop solutions to automate reporting, social media marketing, and product review generation.

Reporting, social media, and social proof shouldn't take hours every week. We believe AI should take care of repetitive work so merchants can focus on the decisions that drive growth.” — Mr Kumar, Co-Founder, Knowband

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a well-known and trusted name in the global eCommerce solutions space, has taken another step into AI-powered store operations. After years of building performance-driven plugins for platforms including PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, Shopify, and Magento, Knowband has helped more than 60,000 merchants grow their businesses online. The company has now launched three customer-intent-focused AI-powered solutions for PrestaShop store owners: the PrestaShop Smart AI Admin Assistant, SocialAI Pro, and the PrestaShop AI Review Generator. Each solution targets a task PrestaShop merchants handle regularly: checking store performance, keeping social media active, and building trust on new product pages. Store owners can choose OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google as the AI provider for every solution in the suite."PrestaShop merchants are still spending a significant share of their week on repetitive tasks that could be automated.", said Mr. Kumar, Co-founder of Knowband. "That’s where our new AI-powered solutions, Smart AI Admin Assistant, AI Social Media Post Generator, and AI Review Generator, give store owners a way to automate those tasks while they focus on business tasks that need their attention directly."Meeting the Daily Demands of Running a PrestaShop StoreRunning a PrestaShop store means checking sales figures every morning, keeping a consistent posting schedule across social platforms, and making sure new product pages carry enough social proof to convert a first-time visitor. According to PowerReviews and Sprout Social, research shows that 98% of shoppers rely on reviews when making purchase decisions, more than half discover new brands through social media, and merchants continue to spend significant time on repetitive reporting and marketing tasks that can be automated. Knowband developed this suite in direct response to that gap.PrestaShop Smart AI Admin Assistant: Get Real-Time Back Office AnalyticsThe PrestaShop Smart AI Admin Assistant places a conversational AI interface directly inside the PrestaShop back office. Store admins type a question in plain English and receive an answer fetched from live store data within seconds, covering orders, revenue, stock levels, abandoned carts, and customer activity. The PrestaShop AI back office module connects through pre-built, read-only database views, so it can answer questions without any risk to store data.This PrestaShop AI back office module supports OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, and Google Gemini, and store owners can switch providers from a single settings panel at any time.Additionally, role-based access control lets store owners decide which staff profiles can use the assistant, and a full query history log records every question asked, along with the response time and the AI provider used for each answer. For merchants who regularly review reports, this level of PrestaShop back office analytics removes a repeated daily task from the admin workflow and gives smaller teams instant access to insights that once required a dedicated analyst.SocialAI Pro: PrestaShop AI Social Media Post Generator for Marketing AutomationSocialAI Pro, the PrestaShop AI Social Media Post Generator, connects a store's product catalog directly to Facebook, LinkedIn, and X. Store admins can generate platform-specific posts for any product, publish them automatically through rule-based triggers such as new product launches or restocked inventory, or create and send posts manually whenever needed. The PrestaShop Social Media Automation Module handles the writing and scheduling of social content across every connected platform.Store owners set the tone of voice, hashtags, and call-to-action wording for each platform within every rule, and posts can be published on a random schedule spread across several days instead of all at once. The Post History tab shows exactly what was published, which AI engine wrote the post, and where it was published. Stores that add new products or restock often can keep social pages active without any involvement of the marketing team daily, which is the core value of this PrestaShop AI Social Media Post Generator.PrestaShop AI Review Generator: Build Product Page Trust From Day OneA product page with no reviews tends to convert fewer visitors than one with visible social proof, and waiting on customer follow-up emails to build that volume can take months. The PrestaShop AI Review Generator gives store owners a faster path, generating product-specific reviews for any product or category through OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, or Google Gemini.Each review includes a star rating, a title, and body content written in a tone the store owner picks. Admins can set the ratio of one to five-star ratings so the mix looks natural instead of identical across every review. Store owners can set the PrestaShop AI product reviews module to auto generate reviews on an immediate, scheduled, or manual-approval basis, with every review passing through the native PrestaShop Product Comments system before it appears on a live page. Multi-language support means PrestaShop stores can auto generate reviews in every language their catalog supports, and a manual approval mode gives store owners full control over all content that goes live on a product page.A Single Suite Addressing Three Recurring Store Management TasksTogether, the three modules in this launch address distinct points in a merchant's daily workflow: PrestaShop back office analytics, social media marketing, and building trust on new product listings. Each module is sold and configured separately, so store owners can select the solution that matches their most pressing need first, without committing to the full suite at once.All three modules are compatible with PrestaShop versions 1.7.x through 9.x and require store owners to use their own API key from their chosen AI provider, meaning merchants pay only for the AI usage their store actually generates.All three AI-powered PrestaShop solutions are available now through the Knowband website and the PrestaShop Addons Marketplace.About KnowbandKnowband is an eCommerce plugin development company serving merchants on PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento. The company builds addons covering store automation, marketing, data management, and customer engagement, while providing ongoing support and custom development services to its merchant base worldwide.

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