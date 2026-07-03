Operational Readiness & Airport Transfer (ORAT) Digital Playbook Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 12.6% CAGR By 2030

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TBRC's Operational Readiness And Airport Transfer (ORAT) Digital Playbook Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) digital playbook market is rapidly gaining importance as airports worldwide face increasing complexity and expansion demands. This market plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth transitions from construction phases to fully operational airports by providing digital tools that streamline planning and coordination. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, major trends, and regional outlook to understand its future trajectory.

Market Size Overview and Anticipated Growth of the ORAT Digital Playbook Market

The ORAT digital playbook market has experienced notable growth recently and is projected to expand from $0.98 billion in 2025 to $1.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This growth during the past years is mainly driven by the rise in global air passenger traffic, ongoing airport infrastructure development worldwide, increasing operational complexities in airports, the adoption of project management methodologies within aviation infrastructure, and the push for standardized airport commissioning procedures.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $1.77 billion by 2030, with an even higher CAGR of 12.6%. Growth in this forecast period is propelled by the surge in smart airport initiatives, expanding investments in aviation modernization, growing demand for streamlined airport transition planning, heightened emphasis on operational risk mitigation and safety assurance, and the construction of new airports, particularly in emerging economies. Key trends shaping the market include standardizing airport commissioning processes, implementing phased operational transition frameworks, adopting structured ORAT governance models to coordinate multiple stakeholders, prioritizing risk reduction and compliance-driven readiness planning, expanding greenfield and brownfield airport activation programs, and integrating simulation-based operational testing and scenario validation.

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Understanding ORAT Digital Playbook and Its Core Functions

The ORAT digital playbook represents a comprehensive digital framework designed to manage and execute operational readiness and airport transfer activities efficiently. By leveraging structured workflows, detailed checklists, and collaborative coordination tools, it centralizes crucial elements such as project timelines, testing protocols, stakeholder communications, and operational procedures. This centralization facilitates a seamless handover from the construction phase to live airport operations, enhancing project visibility, minimizing operational risks, and standardizing readiness activities across complex airport infrastructures.

Airport Infrastructure Expansion as a Major Growth Catalyst in the ORAT Digital Playbook Market

One of the primary factors accelerating the growth of the ORAT digital playbook market is the expansion of airport infrastructure. This involves the development and modernization of various airport facilities, such as terminals, runways, and gates, to accommodate the increasing number of air travelers and improve operational efficiency. The surging global air passenger volumes and the initiation of new greenfield and brownfield airport projects fuel this expansion. ORAT digital playbooks support these infrastructure projects by streamlining operational planning, coordinating multiple stakeholders, standardizing trial procedures, and ensuring smooth transitions from construction to operational phases through data-driven workflows and real-time monitoring. For example, in March 2023, Airports Council International–North America (ACI-NA) projected that airport infrastructure investments between 2025 and 2029 would reach at least $173.9 billion, averaging nearly $35 billion annually—a 15.1% increase compared to the previous investment period. This indicates that airport infrastructure growth is significantly boosting demand for ORAT digital playbook solutions.

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Increasing Passenger Traffic Enhances Demand for Efficient Airport Transition Solutions

The rise in passenger traffic worldwide is another crucial driver for the ORAT digital playbook market. Passenger traffic measures the number of travelers passing through airports over time, reflecting growing air travel demand and infrastructure use. The steady increase in global tourism and more affordable air travel options contribute to this trend. ORAT digital playbooks help manage this growth by standardizing and streamlining airport transition activities, enabling real-time coordination, simulation management, and effective communication among stakeholders. Such tools ensure airports remain operationally ready despite rising passenger volumes. For instance, in July 2025, Airports Council International–North America reported that total passenger traffic continued its upward trend in 2024, recording a 4.5% year-over-year increase compared to 2023. This growth in passenger volume underlines the heightened need for ORAT digital playbook adoption.

Tourism Growth Spurs Need for Enhanced Airport Expansion and Transition Management

The rising global tourism sector is also fueling the expansion of the ORAT digital playbook market. Tourism, which involves travel beyond usual environments for leisure or business, significantly contributes to economic activity and demand for air travel. As the middle-class population expands and international travel becomes more popular, airports are upgrading and expanding to meet these passenger demands. ORAT digital playbooks facilitate tourism-driven airport projects by optimizing operational planning, coordinating stakeholders, and ensuring smooth passenger transitions during commissioning phases. They provide real-time collaboration tools, scenario simulations, and efficient management of complex airport operations, all vital for handling increased tourism-related passenger flows. For example, in February 2026, VisitBritain projected inbound tourism to reach 45.5 million visits with total spending around £35.7 billion (USD 45.3 billion), marking a 4% rise in visitor numbers and a 7% increase in nominal expenditure year-on-year. These growing tourism figures are boosting the need for ORAT digital playbook solutions.

Regional Market Leaders and Fastest Growing Areas in the ORAT Digital Playbook Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the ORAT digital playbook market, driven by its substantial airport infrastructure and modernization efforts. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid airport developments and rising air travel demand. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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