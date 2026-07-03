King Arthur Baking Company Celebrates the Enduring Power of Baking

King Arthur Baking Company highlights the enduring role of baking in American life.

NORWICH, VT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America 250 provides an opportunity to look back at the people, industries, values, and everyday traditions that have shaped the nation’s story. As part of this campaign, King Arthur Baking Company brings attention to one of America’s oldest and most enduring crafts: baking. From family kitchens to community tables, baking has long played a quiet but meaningful role in American life, connecting people through nourishment, skill, creativity, and care.Founded in 1790, King Arthur Baking Company has grown alongside the United States itself. What began with imported English wheat and small-scale mills evolved into a company that helped refine the standards of American-grown grain, setting benchmarks for flour quality, consistency, and trust. For more than two centuries, King Arthur has remained rooted in the belief that baking is not only about food, but about knowledge, care, confidence, and connection.Today, the company’s greatest achievement lies in transforming baking from a product people buy into a skill people can learn, practise, and share. By moving beyond flour to education, the company has helped generations of Americans build confidence in the kitchen, discover the satisfaction of making something by hand, and connect with others through the simple but powerful act of baking. Through recipes, classes, real-time support, and community programs, King Arthur meets bakers where they are, whether they are making their first loaf or deepening a lifelong craft. Its Bake for Good program has worked in schools for more than 30 years, reaching tens of thousands of students each year and introducing baking as both a practical life skill and a way to serve and connect with others.The company’s impact became especially visible during the COVID-19 pandemic, when millions of people turned to baking as a source of comfort, creativity, and human connection. In a time of uncertainty, baking helped people regain a sense of agency and warmth in their daily lives. King Arthur supported that resurgence by helping people rediscover the value of making something with their own hands.King Arthur’s 100% employee-owned model also reflects its long-standing commitment to people. By placing trust and responsibility in the hands of its workforce, King Arthur has built a culture of accountability, care, and long-term thinking. Its employees are not only part of the business, but stewards of its future.As baking continues to evolve, King Arthur is looking ahead to the next chapter of the craft. With growing interest in breadmaking, long-form baking, digital education, and hands-on skills, the company sees baking not as a declining tradition, but as a rising movement. At the same time, its focus on sustainability and regenerative agriculture connects the future of baking to the future of the food system itself, supporting soil health, farmer livelihoods, and the long-term resilience of wheat production.King Arthur Baking Company’s story reminds us that baking is more than just nourishment. It is a form of self-reliance, creativity, generosity, and shared experience. As America reflects on 250 years of history, King Arthur continues to show how a craft rooted in the country’s earliest days can, and will, remain deeply relevant for generations to come.About King Arthur Baking CompanyKing Arthur Baking Company is one of America’s oldest baking companies, founded in 1790. Today, the 100% employee-owned company is known for its high-quality flour, baking products, recipes, education, and community programs. Headquartered in Vermont, King Arthur supports bakers across the United States through trusted ingredients, classes, real-time baking support, and initiatives such as Bake for Good. Rooted in heritage and guided by a people-first culture, King Arthur Baking Company works to make baking accessible, meaningful, and sustainable for generations to come.

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