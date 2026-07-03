Manchester City Council streamlines planning and building control with Arcus Global platform

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Manchester City Council now runs its Regulatory Services, Planning, Building Control and Local Land Charges services on a single digital platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MANCHESTER City Council has moved its Planning, Building Control and Local Land Charges services onto the same integrated digital platform as its Arcus Regulatory Services solution, going live after a 12-month implementation.This project aligns with Manchester’s stated ambition to be a leading digital city and its wider move away from legacy systems. The Council’s own digital maturity assessment identified inconsistent digital integration in planning and development as a barrier to progress, replacing and bringing multiple separate legacy systems onto a single digital platform addresses that gap directly.The go-live brings core services that councils have long run across separate systems into one place. It is designed to streamline the day-to-day processing of applications and land searches, and to give residents and businesses a clearer, quicker route through every service request, while unifying records and reducing errors.The deployment extends a partnership that began in 2025, when the Council implemented the Arcus Regulatory Services solution. The two organisations worked together to implement it on time and on budget, so over the following year, the Council chose to migrate the Built Environment to the Arcus platform ahead of this month’s launch.Planning and Building Control teams across England are under sustained pressure to turn applications around faster and to meet growing public demands, often while relying on legacy systems that hold data locked in silos. Consolidating these services onto a single platform with modern APIs is intended to reduce that administrative burden and improve oversight.Denis Kaminskiy, CEO at Arcus Global , commented: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Manchester City Council following the successful implementation of the Regulatory Services solution in 2025. Arcus Built Environment provides a robust, integrated platform that not only streamlines core processes but also improves services for residents and businesses. It’s exciting to support the Council as they take this significant step towards modern, digitally enabled services.”Find out more at Arcus Global.

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