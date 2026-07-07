The 0-10 Rule: A Two-Minute Prioritization Habit Cut Burnout by 40%, New Study Finds

Dr. Michelle Rozen, Behavioral Scientist, Keynote Speaker, and Founder of the Dr. Rozen Institute for Enterprise Excellence

Behavioral scientist Dr. Michelle Rozen's research found that scoring tasks from 0-10 t cuts through the mindset of doing it all, raises focused hours by 55%.

The real question is not if you are busy. The real question is- busy doing what?” — Dr. Michelle Rozen

WARWICK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most of us treat our to-do list like it is on fire. Every email feels urgent. Every meeting feels mandatory. Every small task shouts for attention, and by 3 p.m. we are fried, having been busy all day without moving anything that actually matters.A new study set out to test a stubbornly simple fix, and the findings are turning heads.The method is called the 0-10 Rule, and it is exactly what it sounds like. Before you do something, give it a score from 0 to 10 based on one question: how much does this actually matter? A make-or-break client proposal might be a 10. A reply to a thread you were needlessly CC'd on might be a 2. Then you protect your time for the 9s and 10s, and you delegate, delay, or delete the rest. No app to master, no system to memorize. Just a number.What the study foundOver 12 weeks, the group using the 0-10 Rule reported measurable gains against a control group that barely moved:- Burnout scores fell about 40%, moving the average person from seriously fried to genuinely okay again.- Stress dropped 33%.- Job satisfaction rose 44%.- Focused, high-value work climbed 55% more hours per day.- Progress toward real goals jumped sharply, while the "business as usual" group stalled.The kicker: they did not work more. They stopped pouring themselves into low-value busywork and aimed their energy where it counted.How the research was conductedThe study was run by behavioral scientist and author Dr. Michelle Rozen , who developed the 0-10 Rule as a practical prioritization tool for professionals drowning in overload and burnout. She ran a 12-week trial with 1,000 working professionals across 15 occupations, from engineers and nurses to salespeople, marketers, and lawyers. Half were taught the 0-10 Rule; half kept working the way they always had. Rozen has taught versions of the method to the leadership teams of leading global brands for years, but this trial is the first to measure it head-to-head against a control group.Why it matters"The problem was never that people don't work hard enough," Rozen says. "It's that we spend our best hours on things that don't move the needle, and quietly burn out doing it." Putting a number on each task, she explains, forces the honest question we usually skip: is this really worth my time right now?The average professional is now interrupted every few minutes, buried in notifications, and asked to make more decisions before 9 a.m. than past generations made in a week. Chronic overload has stopped being a personal inconvenience and become a genuine crisis for people's health, their families, and the organizations counting on them. What makes this research land is not just the numbers. It is the permission it offers: the answer to feeling overwhelmed may not be another app or another hour squeezed from an impossible day, but something disarmingly simple, the courage to decide what actually deserves you."The real question isn't whether you're busy," Rozen says. "It's this: busy doing what?"About Dr. Michelle RozenDr. Michelle Rozen, known as "The Change Doctor," is a behavioral scientist, keynote speaker, and bestselling author who helps leaders and teams cut through overwhelm and make faster, higher-impact decisions. She holds a Ph.D. in psychology and is the author of several books, including The 6% Club. Through her keynotes and frameworks, among them the 0-10 Rule, she has worked with teams at major global organizations, and she has been featured as a guest expert on NBC, ABC, CNN, and FOX News. Learn more at drmichellerozen.com.Study: Rozen's 2026 study, Impact-Based Prioritization and the 0-10 Rule, a 12-week controlled trial of 1,000 working professionals across 15 occupations. Published in the Open Journal of Social Sciences.Media contact: Katherine Bentley, Katherine@DrMichelleRozen.com, Tel: 212-347-9975

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