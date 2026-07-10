MTV Katsomo Comes to VIDAA-Powered Smart TVs Across Finland

MTV Katsomo is coming to VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in Finland later this year

MTV Katsomo is coming to VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in Finland later this year, bringing live TV, sports, news, and premium Finnish entertainment to the platform.

Our goal is to make the content people care most about as easy to discover and enjoy, and bringing MTV Katsomo to VIDAA is another important step in delivering that experience.” — Guy Bitton, Head of Sales, V

HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finnish viewers will be able to access MTV Katsomo directly on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs, as V, the global platform company behind VIDAA, continues to expand its portfolio of premium local streaming services across the Nordic region.With MTV Katsomo available on VIDAA-powered devices, users will be able to seamlessly enjoy live television, news, sports, entertainment, Finnish drama, and a broad selection of on-demand content through one of Finland's leading streaming platforms. The launch will further strengthen VIDAA's commitment to bringing premium local content to audiences across the country.The addition of MTV Katsomo will further expand VIDAA's growing portfolio of leading broadcaster and streaming applications across Europe. By partnering with the most important broadcasters and content providers in every market, VIDAA continues to make local content easier to discover while complementing its lineup of global streaming services and free TV Channels.According to Omdia, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting its accelerating international expansion and growing adoption among consumers worldwide. Today, VIDAA powers millions of Smart TVs globally while continuing to expand its ecosystem of content, advertising, and technology partnerships."Finnish audiences have exceptionally high expectations when it comes to local content," said Guy Bitton, Head of Sales at V. "From news and entertainment to premium sports and original productions, MTV Katsomo is an essential part of Finland's television landscape. Our goal is to make the content people care most about as easy to discover and enjoy, and bringing MTV Katsomo to VIDAA is another important step in delivering that experience."MTV Katsomo plays a central role in how Finnish audiences watch television and streaming content, from live TV and news to entertainment, sports and local originals,” said Markus Ilukka, VP Commercial at MTV. “Launching on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs gives viewers another simple and convenient way to access MTV Katsomo directly from the living room.” The MTV Katsomo app will be available on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in Finland later this year and will available from the VIDAA app store and the home screen.____About V and VIDAAV is a global platform company dedicated to building intelligent, content-first experiences for the connected home. Through its Smart TV operating system, VIDAA, V powers millions of TVs worldwide and continues to expand partnerships across content, advertising, commerce, and technology ecosystems. VIDAA is a high-performance, open Smart TV operating system designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless content discovery. The platform integrates leading streaming services, live television, free streaming channels, and premium advertising solutions within a unified user experience.About MTVMTV Oy is Finland’s leading commercial television company and a premier creator of video content: home of major cultural phenomena, trending topics, and top talent.MTV’s media portfolio includes the MTV Katsomo streaming service, the free-to-air TV channels MTV3, MTV Sub, and MTV Ava, MTV News, which delivers the latest news across multiple platforms, MTV Sports, and a portfolio of pay-TV channels. MTV is part of Schibsted, one of the Nordics’ leading media companies.

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