The UK's Most Recommended Law Firms Revealed by Legal 500 Client Research

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most highly regarded law firms across the UK have been identified by new Legal 500 data drawing on feedback from hundreds of thousands of law firm clients.The scores come from the responses to a question posed to all clients in Legal 500's annual research: "On a scale of 0-10, how likely are you to recommend this firm?"This data is used to calculate a net promoter score* for each firm, a widely used client service metric to assess customer satisfaction, allowing firms to be benchmarked against each other.The data is gathered from law firm clients across the breadth of the UK, allowing Legal 500 to assess which firms are most recommended in each UK region, from the South East to the North West as well as Scotland and Wales.Brabners, Fieldfisher and DLA Piper are among the most highly recommended firms in the North West, while Yorkshire leaders include Addleshaw Goddard, Pinsent Masons and Walker Morris.Top-scoring firms in the West Midlands include Shoosmiths, Mills & Reeve and Shakespeare Martineau, while the top-rated firms in the South West include Foot Anstey, TLT and Osborne Clarke.In Scotland, Brodies, Burness Paull and Morton Fraser MacRoberts stand out for client satisfaction, with Hugh James in Wales and Tughans in Northern Ireland coming out top in their respective markets.The analysis draws on nearly 200,000 client responses, meaning the data offers unique insight into the firms which are most highly regarded by the businesses and individuals who use them.Commenting on the findings, Amy Ulliott, UK Editor at Legal 500, said:"In a highly competitive legal market, there is no stronger endorsement than a client's willingness to recommend their law firm. Client feedback sits at the heart of Legal 500's research, and this analysis provides a unique insight into the firms earning the highest levels of trust and advocacy from the people they serve. Beyond the rankings, this data helps firms better understand market perception, benchmark performance and identify opportunities for growth."For inclusion in this list, firms were required to hold multiple Legal 500 rankings and to have received a requisite number of client responses.Want to understand how clients perceive your firm? Join the firms already using Legal 500 Client Experience Index (CXI) to retain clients and win the right new ones.Learn more at https://www.legal500.com/data-products/client-experience-index/ Contacts:Amy Ulliott, UK Editor – amy.ulliott@legal500.comBen Wheway, Managing Editor – ben.wheway@legal500.com*Net promoter scores are calculated by subtracting the percentage of respondents classified as "detractors" (those awarding scores of six or below) from the percentage of "promoters" (those giving scores of nine or 10). The result provides a clear indication of how strongly clients advocate for a firm's services.About Legal 500Founded in 1987, Legal 500 is the world's leading legal research, data and intelligence platform, benchmarking, informing and connecting providers and users of legal services across more than 100 countries.Each year, Legal 500's team of researchers, technologists, data analysts and journalists reviews more than 60,000 law firm submissions, conducts thousands of interviews with leading lawyers and analyses confidential feedback from over 300,000 commercial law firm clients worldwide. This unique dataset enables Legal 500 to assess law firms and lawyers across practice areas, industries and jurisdictions, while also providing unrivalled insight into client satisfaction, market perception and legal service performance.Legal 500's independent research is trusted by corporate clients globally to inform panel reviews, law firm appointments and strategic legal purchasing decisions. By combining expert analysis with one of the largest proprietary collections of client feedback in the legal sector, Legal 500 provides a robust, long-term view of law firm performance and client sentiment.For more information, visit www.legal500.com.

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