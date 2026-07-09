TV4 Play is Coming to VIDAA-Powered Smart TVs Across Sweden

TV4 Play is comming to VIDAA devices later this year

TV4 Play is coming to VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in Sweden later this year, giving viewers easy access to live TV, sports, news, and premium local entertainment.

Bringing TV4 Play to VIDAA is another important step in our commitment to ensuring consumers can easily access the content they love while strengthening partnerships with leading broadcasters.” — Guy Bitton, Head of Sales, V

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swedish viewers will gain access to TV4 Play directly on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs later this year, as V, the global platform company behind VIDAA, expands its portfolio of premium local streaming services across the Nordic region.With TV4 Play on VIDAA-powered devices, users will be able to seamlessly access a broad selection of live television, news, sports, entertainment, Swedish originals, and on-demand programming through one of the country's most popular streaming platforms. The launch will further strengthen VIDAA's positioning in the Swedish market and shows the platform’s commitment to bringing premium local content to audiences across Sweden."Local broadcasters remain at the heart of television," said Guy Bitton, Head of Sales at V. "They create the stories, news, entertainment, and live events that matter most to viewers. Bringing TV4 Play to VIDAA is another important step in our commitment to ensuring consumers can easily access the content they love while strengthening partnerships with leading broadcasters across Europe."TV4 Play is one of Sweden's leading streaming services, offering a rich mix of news, local entertainment and drama productions, international entertainment, live events, and sports. Its arrival on VIDAA ensures Swedish consumers can easily access the content they value most through a fast, intuitive, and content-first Smart TV experience.According to Omdia, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting its accelerating international expansion and growing adoption among consumers worldwide. Today, VIDAA powers millions of Smart TVs globally while continuing to expand its ecosystem of content, advertising, and technology partnerships.Making TV4 Play available on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs is an important step in ensuring that Swedish viewers can access our content wherever they choose to watch,” said David Österlund, Head of Distribution and Partnership TV4. “TV4 Play brings together live TV, news, entertainment, sports and a strong local content offering, and this partnership makes it even easier for audiences to discover and enjoy TV4 in the living room.”TV4 Play will be available on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs in Sweden later this year and will be available from the VIDAA app store and on the home screen.____About V and VIDAAV is a global platform company dedicated to building intelligent, content-first experiences for the connected home. Through its Smart TV operating system, VIDAA, V powers millions of TVs worldwide and continues to expand partnerships across content, advertising, commerce, and technology ecosystems. VIDAA is a high-performance, open Smart TV operating system designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless content discovery. The platform integrates leading streaming services, live television, free streaming channels, and premium advertising solutions within a unified user experience.About TV4TV4 is one of Sweden’s leading media companies, offering a unique mix of journalism, entertainment, drama, and sports. We are a unifying force in a time when unity truly matters, and an essential part of people’s everyday lives. Our mission is to bring Sweden together and our strong connection with our audience is our most powerful democratic tool.

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