Dental Cybersecurity Report Reveals the Most Common Threats Among Practices

Medix Dental IT's June 2026 Dental Cybersecurity Data Report

The top threat was not a virus. It was attackers hijacking the remote-IT tools dental practices already trust, according to Medix's Dental's first-party data.

Most dental IT companies never show you what they see. We are publishing ours because antivirus is not a cybersecurity program, and practice owners deserve the real picture. ” — Tom Terronez, CEO, Medix Dental IT

DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medix Dental IT has released its June 2026 Dental Cybersecurity Data Report , an unusual move in an industry where most IT providers keep what they see to themselves. Most articles about dental cybersecurity are written from the outside looking in. This one is different. The report is built entirely from first-party telemetry across the dental practices and dental service organizations (DSOs) Medix protects, and it shows how practices are actually being attacked.Most dental IT support companies never publish this kind of data. Medix analyzed 2.58 billion security events in a single month and is putting the findings on the record so practice owners and DSO operators can plan against what the data shows, not against headlines.The clearest finding is where the real attacks came from. Analysts confirmed 12 foothold incidents, most of them tied to the abuse of remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools, the same remote-IT software dental practices trust their vendors to use. Attackers increasingly hijack those tools to blend in with legitimate activity, which is why layered monitoring, not antivirus alone, is what surfaced them.Antivirus still did its job, blocking 1,651 malware files during the month. But none of the 13 real incidents came from the files antivirus catches. Antivirus is not a cybersecurity program. It is one layer.For most dental groups, the real target has moved off the server in the back office and onto the identity layer. Medix analyzed 2.2 million Microsoft 365 events and ingested nearly 162 million security logs to catch account takeovers early. Microsoft research shows multi-factor authentication reduces the risk of account compromise by 99.22%, and identity threat detection sits alongside it in the Medix stack.Security is a filtering problem. From 2.58 billion events, Medix narrowed 43,483 detected signals to 108 analyst investigations and 13 incidents that required remediation. That funnel is the entire argument for managed security in one line.The result across 10,795 protected endpoints was zero ransomware. Zero is not luck. It is the result of catching the early warning signs before encryption ever starts, in a month when ransomware attacks climbed roughly 49% year over year with healthcare the most-targeted sector, and healthcare data breaches now average $7.42 million, the highest of any industry for the 14th consecutive year, according to IBM's 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report.For DSOs running dozens of connected locations, a single unprotected endpoint can expose the entire group. The takeaway from June is not that the threats are scary. It is that they are measurable, and measurement is what turns security from a hope into a result.About Medix Dental IT: Medix Dental IT is a managed IT and cybersecurity provider built exclusively for dental practices and DSOs, delivering security operations, compliance support, and technology management from its base in Iowa with team members nationwide.

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