As Extreme Heat Tests RGV Lawns, TK Lawn Care Shares What Harlingen Homeowners Should Watch For

HARLINGEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TK Lawn Care, a lawn maintenance and irrigation company serving Harlingen and Cameron County for more than 20 years, is urging homeowners to take a closer look at their lawns and irrigation systems as extreme heat settles over the Rio Grande Valley this summer.With heat indices climbing well into the triple digits across the region, lawns and landscaping are under real stress. Grass can go dormant, shallow-rooted turf can scorch, and irrigation systems that aren't set up for sustained peak-heat conditions often struggle to keep up. According to TK Lawn Care, this is exactly the point in the season when small, easy-to-miss problems start showing up, both in the health of a lawn and on a homeowner's water bill.The company says the usual culprits are simple to overlook without a professional check: a sprinkler head misting instead of spraying, a zone watering a driveway or sidewalk instead of grass, a controller still running a spring schedule, or a slow leak in a buried line that never surfaces as a visible puddle. None of these look like an obvious problem. They just quietly waste water and leave the lawn worse off in the heat.TK Lawn Care recommends homeowners do a basic irrigation check before the hottest weeks set in: confirm every zone is watering only the intended area, make sure sprinkler heads are producing a steady spray rather than a mist, and adjust the watering schedule to match current conditions rather than one set months earlier. Systems that haven't been looked at since spring are the ones most likely to be running inefficiently now.The company also notes that watering habits matter more in extreme heat. Watering early in the morning reduces evaporation loss, and knowing the difference between heat stress and actual disease can save homeowners from over-watering a lawn that simply needs a schedule adjustment.TK Lawn Care offers lawn maintenance, irrigation system installation and repair, and landscaping services for residential and commercial properties throughout Harlingen, Cameron County, and the greater Rio Grande Valley.More information is available at www.tklawncare.net or by calling 956-367-6081.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.