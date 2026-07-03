Mustard Oil Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

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The Business Research Company's Mustard Oil Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mustard oil market has been experiencing steady growth, reflecting its strong cultural and culinary significance, especially in South Asia. With shifting consumer preferences and rising health consciousness, this market is set to evolve further. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the mustard oil industry.

Steady Expansion in Mustard Oil Market Size by 2026

The mustard oil market has demonstrated consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $22.09 billion in 2025 to $22.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is rooted in mustard oil’s traditional role in South Asian cooking, the ample availability of mustard seeds in agricultural zones, and a strong cultural preference for its distinctive pungent flavor. Moreover, the limited reach of alternate refined cooking oils in rural areas, along with the growth of small-scale oil mills and local producers, has supported this steady market expansion.

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Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the Mustard Oil Market by 2030

Looking ahead, the mustard oil market is expected to maintain its stable growth momentum, reaching $25.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2%. This anticipated increase is fueled by a rising awareness of health benefits, prompting many consumers to favor natural and cold-pressed oils. The growing demand for organic and chemical-free food items, expansion of organized retail and online grocery channels, and the development of the food processing and packaged food sectors are also significant contributors. Additional trends include a surge in popularity for cold-pressed and kachi ghani mustard oil among health-conscious buyers, enhanced preference for organic edible oils in urban markets, and wider adoption of sustainable and traceable production methods. Furthermore, branded mustard oil products are expanding through modern retail and e-commerce platforms, while premium food service and ethnic cuisine sectors increasingly incorporate mustard oil.

Understanding Mustard Oil and Its Uses

Mustard oil is derived from mustard seeds and is widely used in cooking, particularly within South Asian households, prized for its strong aroma and robust, pungent taste. Beyond cooking, it is commonly utilized for frying, pickling, and occasionally in traditional medicinal and massage practices.

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Health Awareness as a Major Growth Driver for Mustard Oil

A key factor propelling the mustard oil market forward is the growing health consciousness among consumers. This awareness involves adopting lifestyle choices that promote physical and mental well-being. Increasing rates of lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease have heightened public focus on healthier habits. Mustard oil supports this trend as a natural, minimally processed cooking oil alternative, encouraging a move away from highly refined or trans-fat-laden fats. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US nonprofit organization, reported that around 54% of Americans follow specific diets, with those aiming to increase protein intake rising from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. Such statistics highlight the impact of rising health awareness on boosting mustard oil demand.

Regional Overview of the Mustard Oil Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the mustard oil market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis spans multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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