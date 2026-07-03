Mustard Oil Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mustard Oil Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The mustard oil market has been experiencing steady growth, reflecting its strong cultural and culinary significance, especially in South Asia. With shifting consumer preferences and rising health consciousness, this market is set to evolve further. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the mustard oil industry.

Steady Expansion in Mustard Oil Market Size by 2026
The mustard oil market has demonstrated consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $22.09 billion in 2025 to $22.72 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. This upward trend during the historical period is rooted in mustard oil’s traditional role in South Asian cooking, the ample availability of mustard seeds in agricultural zones, and a strong cultural preference for its distinctive pungent flavor. Moreover, the limited reach of alternate refined cooking oils in rural areas, along with the growth of small-scale oil mills and local producers, has supported this steady market expansion.

Download a free sample of the mustard oil market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=41564177&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Forecasted Growth Trajectory of the Mustard Oil Market by 2030
Looking ahead, the mustard oil market is expected to maintain its stable growth momentum, reaching $25.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2%. This anticipated increase is fueled by a rising awareness of health benefits, prompting many consumers to favor natural and cold-pressed oils. The growing demand for organic and chemical-free food items, expansion of organized retail and online grocery channels, and the development of the food processing and packaged food sectors are also significant contributors. Additional trends include a surge in popularity for cold-pressed and kachi ghani mustard oil among health-conscious buyers, enhanced preference for organic edible oils in urban markets, and wider adoption of sustainable and traceable production methods. Furthermore, branded mustard oil products are expanding through modern retail and e-commerce platforms, while premium food service and ethnic cuisine sectors increasingly incorporate mustard oil.

Understanding Mustard Oil and Its Uses
Mustard oil is derived from mustard seeds and is widely used in cooking, particularly within South Asian households, prized for its strong aroma and robust, pungent taste. Beyond cooking, it is commonly utilized for frying, pickling, and occasionally in traditional medicinal and massage practices.

View the full mustard oil market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mustard-oil-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Health Awareness as a Major Growth Driver for Mustard Oil
A key factor propelling the mustard oil market forward is the growing health consciousness among consumers. This awareness involves adopting lifestyle choices that promote physical and mental well-being. Increasing rates of lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease have heightened public focus on healthier habits. Mustard oil supports this trend as a natural, minimally processed cooking oil alternative, encouraging a move away from highly refined or trans-fat-laden fats. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US nonprofit organization, reported that around 54% of Americans follow specific diets, with those aiming to increase protein intake rising from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. Such statistics highlight the impact of rising health awareness on boosting mustard oil demand.

Regional Overview of the Mustard Oil Market
In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the mustard oil market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis spans multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: marketing@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mustard Oil Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Paintless Dent Repair Kits Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning
Overbox Automation Systems Market Value Expected To Grow At 10.4% CAGR, Reaching $4.91 Billion By 2030
Packable Down Jacket Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.3% CAGR Through 2030
View All Stories From This Author