Studio Mao Announces USA 250 Event at The Millennium Gate in Atlanta Featuring U.S. and Russian Cultural Representatives

Rodney Cook with Mikhail Simonyan in St. Petersburg, Russia Rodney Cook in St. Petersburg Russia during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum

Studio Mao supports a USA 250 cultural program in Atlanta featuring American and Russian representatives, classical music, and cultural diplomacy.

Culture remains one of the most powerful ways to preserve mutual respect, humanitarian connection, and open communication between nations.” — Stephen Mao

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Mao today announced its participation in a special cultural program and exhibition taking place on Monday, July 6, 2026, at The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, in recognition of the United States’ 250th anniversary.The evening will feature a classical music performance by internationally acclaimed violinist Mikhail Simonyan, accompanied by American pianist Clinton Smith. The program is expected to include works by Rachmaninoff, Tchaikovsky, and Brahms, bringing together American and Russian artistic traditions in a setting dedicated to history, civic memory, and cultural exchange. The event will be attended by distinguished figures from the arts, public service, diplomacy, and civic life, including Rodney Cook Jr., Chairperson of the United States Commission of Fine Arts and founder of the National Monuments Foundation , Natalia Domoratskaya, international cultural producer and founder of Alba Music Group, and Stephen Mao, President of Studio Mao.The Russian Federation’s Ambassador to the United States, Alexander N. Darchiev, will send the Russian Embassy’s cultural attaché, First Secretary Nina Abramian, to attend the program. Ambassador Darchiev has also indicated his intention to invite Mr. Cook to Washington, D.C., for continued dialogue within the cultural and art corridor.The Atlanta program follows Mr. Cook’s recent appearance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where cultural exchange was presented as an important channel for constructive engagement between the United States and the Russian Federation. The July 6 event continues that effort through music, art, history, and public diplomacy.“Studio Mao is honored to support this important cultural moment at The Millennium Gate Museum,” said Stephen Mao, President of Studio Mao. “At a time when official dialogue between nations is often difficult, culture remains one of the most powerful ways to preserve mutual respect, humanitarian connection, and open communication. Classical music, film, and the arts can speak across borders in ways that politics often cannot.”Mikhail Simonyan has performed in leading venues across the United States and Russia, including Lincoln Center in New York, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. His participation in the Atlanta program represents a continuation of the artistic dialogue between the two countries and reflects the belief that artists should be able to serve as bridges between peoples, regardless of nationality.Studio Mao’s involvement in the event builds on its broader work in international cultural diplomacy, film, music, and artistic exchange. The company has supported cultural initiatives connecting American and Russian artists, institutions, and audiences, including classical music programs, documentary and feature film projects, and diplomatic cultural engagements. Studio Mao is also known for its work in cinema, including the Academy Award winning short film SKIN, and for its ongoing commitment to using film and culture as instruments of dialogue.The July 6 program will be hosted at The Millennium Gate Museum, whose mission is to preserve and interpret Georgia history, art, culture, and philanthropic heritage while highlighting Georgia’s historical and aesthetic relevance to the United States and the world. The USA 250 exhibition will include selections from the Georgia history permanent collection, a portion of the Andrew Young exhibition, and special works by Frederick Hart and Sabin Howard.About Studio MaoStudio Mao is a New York based film production and cultural strategy company led by Academy Award winning producer Stephen Mao. The company develops and produces feature films, documentaries, and international cultural initiatives with a focus on meaningful storytelling, global collaboration, and the role of culture in building bridges between nations.About National Monumenta FoundationThe National Monuments Foundation creates self sustaining landmarks of national and historical importance, with a focus on peace education, civic engagement, and cultural preservation. Its projects include The Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, the World Athletes Monument at Pershing Point, Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Vine City, and the Newington Cropsey Museum in New York.

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