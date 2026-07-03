Kozarev Confers with the Ambassador of Greece

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Dušan Kozarev met today with the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Belgrade, Maria Levanti.

The meeting reaffirmed the traditional friendship between Serbia and Greece, with both sides expressing their firm conviction that the two countries' rich diplomatic relations, spanning 147 years, will continue to grow even stronger. The interlocutors noted that Serbia and Greece enjoy well-developed and substantive cooperation, while reaffirming their mutual commitment to further enhancing collaboration across all areas of shared interest.

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