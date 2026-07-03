AVer Joins PSNI Global Alliance to Deliver Scalable and AI-Driven Collaboration Solutions Worldwide

AVer Joins PSNI Global Alliance

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, has been selected as a Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP) of PSNI Global Alliance, the world's leading network of professional audiovisual and technology integrators with more than 100+ Certified Solution Partners (CSPs) with 300+ licensed office locations spanning 70+ countries across six continents. Admittance into the exclusive PSNI ecosystem requires passing a rigorous peer-vetting and evaluation process governed directly by the alliance’s global integrator network, ensuring they work only with manufacturers recognized for innovation, reliability, and service excellence.

"AVer is a recognized innovator in their respective categories, and we've heard from our CSPs that deeper access to these brands will make a direct impact on how they design, deliver and support solutions for their clients," said Chris Miller, Executive Director of PSNI Global Alliance. "This is exactly the kind of growth the Alliance exists to drive — connecting our CSPs with the best partners in the industry so they can deliver exceptional outcomes around the world."

"PSNI holds its preferred vendors to an incredibly high operational standard, and we're proud that AVer's track record of manufacturing reliability earned us a place in that ecosystem,” says David Kuo, President of AVer Information. “This partnership puts AVer's professional auto tracking cameras and collaboration solutions in front of the elite integrators who are shaping how organizations communicate and collaborate globally, while ensuring robust channel protection for our mutual deployment partners."

For end users and enterprise clients, the partnership means greater access to AVer's industry-recognized solutions through certified integrators equipped to design, deploy, and support projects at scale. Crucially, this partnership addresses the market’s critical demand for true presentation and meeting equity, guaranteeing that remote participants experience the same seamless engagement and visual clarity as those physically present in the room across complex multi-site installations in healthcare, education, and Pro AV environments.

AVer's inclusion in the PSNI network reflects the company's continued momentum in the global professional AV market. AVer's ecosystem-certified solutions are already deployed across a wide range of demanding environments, including ISO 13485 certified medical facilities, corporate boardrooms, university lecture halls, and broadcast studios, fully backed by standardized global manufacturer warranties and proactive project registration protections.

About PSNI Global Alliance

PSNI Global Alliance is the world’s premier network of elite technology integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and service partners. Founded in 1986, PSNI brings together the industry’s top-tier professionals to standardize global technology deployments, ensure localized engineering support, and deliver exceptional user experiences across more than 70 countries. Through rigorous peer-vetting, ongoing certification programs, and unified operational standards, PSNI Global Alliance empowers organizations to scale their AV/IT and visual collaboration infrastructure seamlessly across border lines. For more information, visit www.psni.org.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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