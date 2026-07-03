Olympiacos FC unveils revolutionary vision for new €250+ million Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Club President Evangelos Marinakis Announces 100% Privately Funded, State-of-the-Art 53,000-Seat Venue to Become the Largest Football Stadium in Greece

The new jewel in. Greek football's crown will be ready in August of 2028

It will be the largest and most modern football stadium in the country—a technological marvel of which Olympiacos, Piraeus, and all of Greece will be proud.” — Evangelos Marinakis

RICHBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what has been hailed as a monumental milestone for Greek sports, Olympiacos FC President Evangelos Marinakis has officially unveiled the club's groundbreaking vision for the complete reconstruction of the historic Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Emphatically declaring to the fans, "My Legend, your new home," Marinakis detailed a €250+ million sporting revolution that will stand as the most ambitious infrastructural project in the history of Greek football.Speaking at a special presentation held at the iconic Piraeus Municipal Theatre, Marinakis described the announcement as “a historic day for Olympiacos and for the city where the Legend was born.” Backed by the unanimous approval of the Piraeus municipal council for necessary urban planning adjustments, the landmark development will require zero public funding from the Greek state, being financed entirely by the club and its owner as a testament to self-sufficiency and defiance against outside opposition.A Statement of Ambition & "Theater of Dreams"The presentation pulled back the curtain on a technological marvel engineered to hold more than 53,000 spectators, making it the largest football stadium in the nation. The new arena will rise to a height of over 52 meters across four distinct levels, offering unparalleled spectator accessibility and premium hospitality."Today, we will present the greatest project ever unveiled in the history of Greek football: a unique undertaking for which no state funding has been requested, none has been granted, none will be granted, and not a single Greek taxpayer will bear any financial burden," stated Marinakis. "The project, which will cost more than €250 million, will be financed by Olympiacos and by me personally. That is why our new home will have a capacity of more than 53,000 seats".Designed to function as Europe's largest multi-faceted venue for football matches and cultural events, the stadium's staggering specifications include:Massive LED Footprint: A massive 10,000 square meters of cutting-edge LED display screens integrated across the complex.Next-Generation Mobility: Seamless fan navigation utilizing 70 access gates, 60 elevators, 32 escalators, and 20 double staircases across all levels.Dedicated Workspaces: Over 1,000 square meters of state-of-the-art workspace facilities.Sustainability & Tech: Expanded hospitality zones and eco-friendly architecture tailored to bring the club into a new era of global prominence.Building a Fortress for the FutureAddressing the necessity of the upgrade, Marinakis noted that while previous investments in the current stadium were substantial, the club has simply outgrown its old infrastructure. "All of this has been achieved through substantial personal investment on my part, just as substantial were the investments made in Karaiskakis Stadium, which can no longer accommodate the team we dream of seeing achieve even greater success in Greece and throughout Europe. It will be the largest and most modern football stadium in the country—a technological marvel of which Olympiacos, Piraeus, and all of Greece will be proud".A World-Record Legacy & Global AmbitionsThe stadium announcement arrives during a golden era of on-field success for the club, highlighted by Olympiacos' recent historic triumphs in the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Youth League."Since 2010, Vangelis Marinakis has been at the helm of the club. He continuously gives everything to make Olympiacos greater, to strengthen the Legend, and to elevate Greece," stated Olympiacos Vice-President Kostas Karapapas.Reflecting on this unparalleled run, Marinakis added: "Together… 300 titles for the club in 16 years! A world record. A crazy dream that became reality. Not bad at all... We are talking about a sporting revolution unlike anything the world of sport has ever witnessed. We were born winners, and we constantly strive to climb even higher. As I have said before, in the end, we are the winners. As for me, I am here with more enthusiasm and passion than ever before. Every day. Every moment. With faith in and love for our Olympiacos".Piraeus Mayor Giannis Moralis strongly backed the club's defensive and ambitious posture, adding: "Olympiacos is the city's greatest ambassador... This proposal is asking nothing from the Greek state—not a single euro. It seeks only the necessary approval and legislation to allow this investment to move forward immediately."Projected Timeline and Temporary RelocationConstruction on the arena is heavily dependent on a singular legislative adjustment from the Greek government regarding the building's height. Marinakis noted that if the remaining regulatory frameworks are approved quickly, the brand-new stadium could officially open its doors by August 2028.To facilitate immediate construction once the green light is given, Olympiacos FC plans to temporarily relocate its home fixtures to Athens' Olympic Stadium (OAKA) for approximately two seasons, as it is the only venue capable of securely accommodating the team's massive, passionate fanbase.Concluding his address, Marinakis looked toward the horizon: "On this very ground where the dreams and memories of millions of Olympiacos supporters took root, blossomed, and became moments of joy in our legendary history... The time has now come to give shape to our dreams. To unveil the very first images of the new Karaiskakis Stadium. My Legend, your new home".You can read more about this story, plus much more on Olympiacos and Evangelos Marinakis, on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media network.

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