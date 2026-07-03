Laura Lockner, Distinguished By Influential Women, Expands Emmy-Winning Production Into Live Entertainment

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy Award-winning Producer and Nonprofit-To-Commercial Industry Leader Brings a Backstage-To-Boardroom Approach to Immersive Live Entertainment and Experiential DesignLaura Lockner is a passionate leader, Emmy Award-winning producer, and recognized innovator in nonprofit and commercial live entertainment. Honored in the Orlando Business Journal 40 Under 40 and Women Who Mean Business (2024), she brings creative vision, operational expertise, and strategic leadership to every project she undertakes. With a BFA in Theatre and extensive stage management experience, she orchestrates complex events that leave a lasting impact on audiences and communities alike. For over a decade, she dedicated her work to pediatric cancer philanthropy in Central Florida, producing large-scale charity galas and immersive storytelling events. This foundation established her reputation for precision, collaboration, and purpose-driven production leadership.Her early career in nonprofit live events positioned her as a trusted production leader capable of translating complex missions into immersive audience experiences. Working across Central Florida, she developed large-scale fundraising galas and experiential programs that blended storytelling, technical production, and emotional resonance. She became known for building cohesive teams under high-pressure timelines and for designing systems that ensured flawless execution from concept to curtain call. These experiences strengthened her ability to balance creativity with logistics, a dual strength that continues to define her approach. Colleagues frequently describe her as a calm presence in fast-moving environments, someone who understands both the visible performance and the invisible infrastructure required to deliver impact-driven events.In 2025, Laura Lockner received an Emmy Award for a video production she led, marking a pivotal moment in her career and catalyzing a strategic transition beyond the nonprofit sector. Motivated by this recognition, she expanded her work into commercial live entertainment, embracing a new chapter that bridges storytelling with large-scale experiential design. This shift took her from nonprofit “.org” environments into the commercial “.com” world, where she now produces immersive live entertainment and themed environments across Las Vegas, Orlando, and other major markets. While the transition may appear dramatic, it reflects a natural evolution of her production and stage management roots, grounded in precision, timing, and human connection. Her ability to adapt storytelling techniques across sectors has positioned her as a versatile leader in both philanthropic and commercial spaces.Laura is highly driven and naturally ambitious, with a Type A personality that has shaped her professional identity and approach to leadership. She holds herself and those around her to elevated expectations, believing that clarity of standards is essential to meaningful progress and execution. Over time, she has recognized that the environment plays a critical role in her performance, adding nuance to her self-directed discipline. This awareness has strengthened her understanding that drive alone is not enough, and that alignment and support systems are essential for sustained success. She is often viewed as a consistent, composed presence under pressure, someone who builds structure and clarity in complex environments.For younger women entering the industry, she emphasizes the importance of owning one’s voice and staying curious even in challenging environments. She encourages asking questions without hesitation and refusing to shrink in the presence of authority or expectation. She is candid about experiences where her competence was underestimated or overlooked, yet she remains firm in her belief that speaking up is essential for growth and impact. Gratitude is a grounding force in her personal and professional life, helping her maintain perspective during demanding moments. Ultimately, her approach blends high standards, self-awareness, and evolving perspective, allowing her to lead with conviction while remaining open to growth.She continues to maintain strong ties to Central Florida while expanding her presence in Las Vegas and other entertainment hubs. Across nonprofit and commercial sectors, she remains focused on building meaningful experiences that unite technical excellence with human connection. Her work reflects a continued commitment to storytelling, collaboration, and the belief that every production is ultimately about people.Learn More about Laura Lockner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/laura-lockner Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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