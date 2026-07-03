Bryan Emig, Joy Katz, and Valoree Magen Sherwood Join INFOLOB Global Leadership Team

Bryan Emig, Joy Katz, and Valoree Magen Sherwood join INFOLOB leadership team to drive sales growth, expand partnerships, & strengthen workforce operations

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFOLOB Global has announced the addition of three executives to its leadership team, marking a strategic push to strengthen its global presence, deepen partnerships , and enhance workforce operations.Bryan Emig is the new Senior Vice President of Sales. Joy Katz is the new Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Growth. Valoree Magen Sherwood is the new Program Manager of Workforce Operations.Bryan brings more than 25 years of experience from Oracle, where he built a strong track record across Direct and Channel Sales, consistently exceeding quota expectations and driving meaningful business growth . Most recently, he served as Assistant Vice President for Oracle's Commercial Cloud West team.In his own words, Bryan shared, "I'm incredibly excited to join INFOLOB and contribute to this fast-growing, high-energy company. I'm based in the San Francisco Bay Area and bring over 20 years of sales leadership experience. My goal is to continue building a world-class sales organization grounded in integrity, passion, and commitment, and to drive strong, sustainable results."Joy brings more than 23 years of experience as a strategic partnerships and growth leader, specializing in go-to-market strategy and business development within the technology sector. She has a strong track record helping organizations scale through high-impact partnerships, with deep expertise across global systems integrators such as Accenture, PwC, and Deloitte, as well as MSPs and ISVs. Before INFOLOB, she held marketing, enablement, and alliances leadership roles at Oracle and TIBCO. Joy is based in the Boston area, where she stays active in her community through volunteer work with FORCE, regional technology associations, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.Reflecting on her new role, Joy shared, "I was delighted to learn that INFOLOB, a go-to partner of mine while at Oracle, had an opportunity for me to join. I feel empowered by our executive team and am excited to make an immediate business impact."Valoree brings strong experience in program and people operations, having led cross-functional initiatives and optimized operational processes in fast-paced enterprise environments. Her focus has evolved from program execution into a deeper emphasis on employee experience and building efficient, scalable systems.In describing what drives her, Valoree said, "I enjoy creating structure and clarity within complex environments, and I'm especially driven by opportunities to foster a people-first culture where employees feel supported, empowered, and set up for long-term success."Welcoming the new leaders, Vijay Cherukuri, CEO and Founder of INFOLOB Global, stated, "Every chapter of growth needs the right people to write it, and that's exactly what we have in Bryan, Joy, and Valoree. Each of them brings their own story and a shared commitment to our customers and our team. We're proud to welcome them."As INFOLOB Global moves into its next chapter, these three leaders bring more than experience they bring the kind of investment in people that will carry the company forward.

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