Influential Women Recognizes Ochanya Nicole McRoberts-Wells: Championing Inclusive Growth In Education And Leadership

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExcelPrep Schools’ Director of Business Development Leverages Global Experience, Change Management Expertise, and Human-Centered Leadership to Expand Access to Equitable EducationOchanya McRoberts-Wells is a change practitioner and growth leader dedicated to transforming the landscape of special education and organizational development. As Director of Business Development for ExcelPrep Schools, she applies strategic relationship-building and expansion expertise to advance inclusive educational opportunities for diverse learners. Her work centers on aligning operational strategy with human-centered impact, ensuring that growth initiatives translate into accessible, sustainable outcomes for schools, partners, and communities.With a professional background that includes managing more than 250 global accounts at CentralReach and directing quality assurance initiatives at STEPS Behavioral Consulting, Ochanya brings a rare ability to bridge the technical and human dimensions of organizational success. She is widely recognized for her expertise in Organizational Behavior Management, with a specialization in change management, public speaking, and team facilitation. In her work, she partners with philanthropic foundations, educational institutions, and corporate teams to streamline workflows, strengthen systems, and improve performance outcomes. Across every engagement, she is guided by a commitment to sustainable impact, collaborative leadership, and the removal of systemic barriers that limit achievement.Ochanya attributes her success to a strong foundation of discipline and a family environment that modeled excellence without rigid definitions of achievement. Her father’s academic and spiritual background, including seminary studies and his path toward becoming the first Black Catholic priest in Missouri, instilled discipline and rigor that shaped her outlook. After leaving the seminary, he met her mother and they both chose the path of serving the community through facilitation and coordinating linkages for those in need. Her older brother served as her first mentor, guiding her early ambition and sense of direction. Her family also encouraged exploration beyond her home state, giving her the freedom to define success on her own terms. This openness helped her discover her ikigai—the intersection of passion, impact, and fulfillment, shaping a purpose-driven career.A pivotal moment in Ochanya’s career came when a mentor recognized her natural strengths in relationship-building and encouraged her to transition into account management. Although she initially hesitated to move into a sales-oriented field, she soon discovered that her interpersonal skills were a significant professional advantage. That transition became a defining milestone in her development, reinforcing her belief that calculated risks in unexpected directions can lead to meaningful and accelerated growth. It also strengthened her confidence in embracing non-linear career paths aligned with her strengths.Ochanya advises young women entering her field to be patient with career progression and not assume advancement must follow a strictly linear clinical path. She highlights that leadership opportunities often exist in adjacent operational and strategic roles that may not require traditional credential sequences. She encourages professionals to prioritize genuine interest over obligation, actively seek mentors who challenge assumptions, and remain open to diverse pathways that build cross-disciplinary skills aligned with impact-driven outcomes.In her professional and personal life, Ochanya is guided by five core values: authenticity, integrity, communication, service, and accountability. She is known for her consistency and transparency, bringing a steady presence into every environment she enters and fostering trust among colleagues and partners. With a service-first mindset, she prioritizes meaningful contribution over passive participation, viewing accountability as sustained behavioral change that strengthens both individuals and organizations.Learn More about Ochanya Nicole McRoberts-Wells:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ochanya-mcroberts-wells Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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