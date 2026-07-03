Astrologer Nancy Volante of The Whispering Soul Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world saturated with astrology apps, quick takes and one-size-fits-all predictions, why bother with a human astrologer? The answer lies in the story, skill and soul of Nancy Volante. As founder of The Whispering Soul, she has created a practice at the crossroads of astrology, movement and authentic human connection. Volante offers clients something digital oracles simply cannot: nuanced, deeply personal guidance rooted in decades of lived experience, professional expertise and dedication to wellness.

Volante’s fascination with astrology began early. At 16, she watched her mother’s friend, Lois, an astrologer, handcraft star charts at the family kitchen table. Those quiet moments sparked a curiosity that set Volante on a lifelong exploration of the mystical and the practical. Receiving her first astrology book as a teenager, her interests ranged widely from yoga to meditation and body-centered healing modalities. At each step along her path, she remained a seeker, hungry for understanding and self-discovery.

Her professional life has been as varied as her interests. Volante’s first passion was dance, which she pursued professionally for 15 years in New York and Boston. Gracing the stage as a concert dancer specializing in jazz and modern dance, she continued her studies into the healing arts and the mind-body connection. Later, she transitioned into the world of improvisational theater and teaching, founding Everyday Arts for Special Education in partnership with Columbia University. This innovative curriculum brought movement, arts and communication strategies into classrooms supporting children with autism and developmental differences.

When her tenure in arts education came to a close, Volante looked for new ways to bring healing and community to others. She founded Imagine Wellness, a yoga studio in Ridgefield, Connecticut, which she ran for eight years. During this time, she deepened her formal studies of astrology, eventually integrating it professionally with yoga, sound healing and wellness coaching. Volante’s commitment to personal integrity and ongoing growth means she authentically “walks her talk,” always exploring her own healing so she can offer the same to her clients.

In 2023, Volante launched The Whispering Soul, a signature practice that blends humanistic astrology with body-centered techniques. Rather than treating astrology as a predictive gimmick, Volante sees it as a living, breathing blueprint, a conversation between mind, body, and soul. Using tools that range from movement and breathwork to astrology readings rooted in psychology rather than superstition, clients work to uncover deeper self-understanding and practical growth.

“One of the most important things I offer is meeting each client where they are with no canned forecasts and no one-size-fits-all advice,” Volante explains. “Astrology, for me, is not about prediction. It’s a tool for understanding your patterns, honoring your story, and supporting your choices.”

She takes care to differentiate between the explosion of daily astrology content and nuanced support from a live, trained astrologer. “Apps and websites provide general information, but they can’t replace the conversation, intuition, and support that come with a personal session. I read each chart as a living document. Astrology is not about fate. It’s about free will and how you grow through cycles and choices.”

Volante’s holistic approach includes a blend of modalities: yoga, meditation, and movement, all tailored to the unique needs of each client. Her sessions emphasize the way the body holds memory and wisdom (what she calls “remembering and reintegrating”) rather than getting stuck in intellectual analysis. The result is a compassionate, body-centered, and spiritually mindful experience.

Her professional practice also extends into media, with The Whispering Soul podcast and a blog covering topics from astrology’s relationship to science and reflections on personal growth, to the larger shifts happening in society. On air, Volante speaks candidly about her own process and about the astrological weather affecting us all, always with an eye toward practical support and honest conversation.

For anyone curious about astrology but wary of shortcuts and predictions, Nancy Volante and The Whispering Soul offer an invitation: Step away from the algorithm, sit at the metaphorical kitchen table and discover what it feels like to be truly seen in body, mind and spirit.

About Nancy Volante and The Whispering Soul

Nancy Volante is an astrologer, certified wellness coach and movement arts professional with more than three decades of experience in the healing arts. She is the founder of The Whispering Soul, a practice devoted to humanistic astrology, body-based healing and authentic community. Volante offers private sessions, classes, workshops and a podcast designed to support whole-person growth. Her approach brings together astrology, yoga, somatic practices and real-life conversation to help clients find balance, clarity and purpose.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Nancy Volante, astrologer and founder of The Whispering Soul, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 1st at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-astrologer-nancy-volante/id1785721253?i=1000775283038

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-astrologer-nancy-volante-of-the-whispering-soul-338076440

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4WZeP7tlpqVtNZdfwW5FI4

For more information about Nancy Volante, please visit https://www.thewhisperingsoul.net/

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