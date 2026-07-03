Influential Women Features Donna Ciancutti: Advancing Legal Excellence In Nonprofit Healthcare Through Governance

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Paralegal and Contract Manager Strengthens Operational Integrity and Compliance Across AACE and ACE While Championing Mentorship, Ethics, and Professional DevelopmentDonna Ciancutti is a seasoned legal professional serving as Paralegal and Contract Manager for the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), a C6 nonprofit organization, while also supporting the American College of Endocrinology (ACE), a C3 nonprofit. With nearly eight years of dedicated service, she has become an integral force in ensuring legal precision, contract compliance, and governance support across both organizations.In her role within the C6 structure, Donna oversees a broad range of legal and administrative responsibilities. She manages the full lifecycle of incoming contracts, including nondisclosure agreements, master service agreements, statements of work, independent contractor agreements, grants, memorandums of understanding, hotel and event contracts, and faculty appointment letters. She is actively involved in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating contract terms, ensuring that all agreements align with organizational standards, regulatory requirements, and operational objectives. Her work directly contributes to the efficiency, consistency, and legal integrity of both AACE and ACE.Beyond contract management, Donna serves as a trusted paralegal and governance support professional. She attends board meetings for both the C3 and C6 organizations, prepares official meeting minutes, and functions as a staff liaison for the Bylaws Workgroup and the Professional Standards Committee. In this capacity, she supports the development and oversight of conflict-of-interest policies and broader governance frameworks that uphold transparency and accountability within the organizations.Her responsibilities extend further into regulatory and administrative coordination, including managing annual solicitation renewals across 32 states and overseeing annuity communications with annuitants and insurance providers. These efforts require precision, organization, and an in-depth understanding of compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.Before her tenure at AACE, Donna built a strong foundation in private legal practice. She worked in law firm environments supporting multiple attorneys simultaneously, including a position where she served as a paralegal for six attorneys. This experience strengthened her legal acumen and reinforced her ability to manage complex caseloads under pressure. Earlier in her career, she also provided legal and administrative assistance to entrepreneurs in the Jacksonville area, helping them establish businesses and complete essential filings with state agencies, the IRS, CMS, and other regulatory bodies.Over the course of her career, Donna has earned a reputation for diligence, reliability, and meticulous attention to detail. She is widely recognized for her ability to anticipate organizational needs and implement proactive solutions that enhance operational effectiveness.Donna attributes her success to the guidance of exceptional mentors who have supported her throughout her career, combined with her own determination and initiative. She emphasizes that while mentorship provided direction, her willingness to take ownership of opportunities and consistently push forward has been essential to her professional growth.A guiding principle in Donna’s career is the advice she received early on: to take pride in everything she does. She applies this philosophy consistently, believing that even the smallest tasks reflect personal integrity and professional standards. This mindset has shaped her approach to every responsibility she undertakes.She is also committed to encouraging young professionals, particularly women entering the legal field, to remain persistent in the face of doubt or discouragement. Drawing from her own experience of being told she lacked the “right personality” for paralegal work, Donna chose instead to pursue her goals with confidence and determination. Today, she stands as an example of resilience and long-term success.Guided by core values of integrity, discipline, and accountability, Donna lives by her personal principles of “do the right thing—no matter what” and “work before play.” She also credits her faith with keeping her grounded and focused on what matters most.For Donna Ciancutti, success is defined not only by professional achievement, but by consistency in values, ethical conduct, and the positive impact made through service and leadership.Learn More about Donna Ciancutti:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/donna-ciancutti Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.