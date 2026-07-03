Dr. Aeja Jackson, PhD, Recognized By Influential Women, Expands Impact In Health Economics At OPEN Health

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished HEOR and RWE Expert Advances Patient-Centered Healthcare Through Data-Driven Storytelling, Scientific Rigor, and Global Industry LeadershipDr. Aeja Jackson, PhD, MS, CPH, CPHQ, LSSWB, is recognized as an emerging leader in Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and Real-World Evidence (RWE), where she specializes in translating complex scientific and clinical data into actionable insights that support patient-centered healthcare decision-making. Currently serving as a Medical Communications Writer at OPEN Health, Dr. Jackson develops high-impact manuscripts, abstracts, posters, and strategic evidence communications for pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide.With more than four and a half years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry following a transition from academia, Dr. Jackson has built a career at the intersection of science, strategy, and communication. Her work plays a critical role in shaping regulatory submissions, payer evidence strategies, and market access initiatives, ensuring that data is not only scientifically robust but also meaningful and accessible to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.Dr. Jackson’s academic foundation includes a PhD in Integrated Biomedical Sciences, complemented by postdoctoral research experience in immunology, microbiology, and neuroscience. This multidisciplinary background has equipped her with a deep understanding of biomedical systems, which she now applies to the interpretation and communication of real-world evidence and health outcomes data. Her ability to bridge academic research and industry application has positioned her as a valuable contributor in evidence generation and scientific storytelling.Her career path has been defined by resilience and adaptability. After transitioning from academia into the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Jackson navigated a competitive job market, organizational shifts, and industry layoffs. Rather than deterring her progress, these challenges strengthened her problem-solving skills and reinforced her ability to communicate complex scientific concepts with clarity and precision. Today, she is recognized for her ability to thrive in fast-paced, evolving environments while maintaining scientific integrity and attention to detail.At OPEN Health, Dr. Jackson is known for her commitment to producing high-quality scientific communications that are both rigorous and accessible. She approaches each project with a focus on ensuring that evidence aligns with real-world healthcare needs, ultimately supporting improved patient access to therapies and better-informed healthcare decision-making. Her work emphasizes clarity, accuracy, and strategic alignment with client objectives across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.Beyond her technical expertise, Dr. Jackson is also deeply committed to mentorship and advocacy within the scientific and healthcare communities. She actively supports colleagues and early-career professionals by fostering inclusive environments, sharing knowledge, and providing guidance to those navigating transitions in their careers. Her leadership style is rooted in empathy, collaboration, and empowerment, with a focus on creating opportunities for others to succeed.Dr. Jackson attributes her success to a strong foundation of faith, personal values, and community support. She emphasizes that her faith in God is central to her personal and professional identity, providing guidance and stability throughout her career journey. She also credits her parents, upbringing, and broader community for instilling resilience, discipline, and a commitment to excellence.Throughout her professional journey, Dr. Jackson has embraced the importance of maintaining an open mind and remaining receptive to new opportunities. She believes that meaningful career growth often comes from unexpected paths and that networking, while essential, must be paired with curiosity and a willingness to step outside of comfort zones. This mindset has enabled her to navigate transitions with confidence and adaptability.As a passionate advocate for young women in science and healthcare, Dr. Jackson encourages emerging professionals to persevere through challenges and setbacks. She emphasizes that success often depends on persistence and self-belief, and that a single opportunity or mentor can significantly alter the trajectory of a career. Her message to aspiring professionals is grounded in resilience: continued effort and determination can open doors that initially seem out of reach.Dr. Jackson is also energized by the rapid evolution of the healthcare and communications landscape, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence and digital platforms. She views these developments as opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth, while acknowledging the challenges they present, including the need for ongoing skill development and adaptation to new technologies. She also addresses the occasional misconception that her PhD confines her to traditional research roles, noting instead that her expertise has allowed her to expand into dynamic and impactful industry-facing positions.Guided by core values of excellence, honesty, empathy, and effective communication, Dr. Jackson approaches both her professional and personal life with intentionality and integrity. She is committed to delivering her best in every endeavor, building meaningful relationships, and contributing positively to the scientific and healthcare communities she serves.As she continues her work in HEOR and scientific communications, Dr. Aeja Jackson remains dedicated to advancing equitable, evidence-based healthcare and ensuring that complex data ultimately serves its most important purpose: improving patient outcomes.Learn More about Aeja Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/aeja-jackson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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