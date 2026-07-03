Teresa Glenn, Profiled By Influential Women, Brings Compassionate Leadership To Senior Living Through Service And Care

ANTIOCH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sales Director at TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care Combines Personal Resilience, Professional Expertise, and Community Leadership to Help Families Navigate Life’s Important TransitionsTeresa Glenn, Sales Director at TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care in Antioch, California, has built a career centered on compassion, service, and helping families make confident decisions during some of life’s most significant transitions. For the past six years, she has been dedicated to connecting seniors with supportive living solutions that promote safety, independence, and dignity while offering families reassurance and peace of mind.Teresa’s journey into senior living was inspired by one of the most defining moments of her life. After surviving breast cancer, she sought a career that would allow her to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. She joined TreVista as a sales assistant and quickly advanced to Sales Director, where she now serves as a trusted resource for families exploring senior living and memory care options. Her ability to combine empathy with practical guidance has made her an invaluable leader within the organization.Working alongside the executive director and multidisciplinary teams that include wellness professionals and life enrichment specialists, Teresa helps ensure each resident receives personalized care in a welcoming and engaging environment. She believes that exceptional senior living extends beyond quality care – it is about creating a true sense of community built on trust, meaningful relationships, and respect for every individual’s unique needs.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Teresa is deeply committed to serving the Antioch community. She served as the 2025 President of the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, demonstrating her dedication to supporting local businesses and fostering community growth. She also holds leadership positions with the Young Ladies Grand Institute and actively serves her church by teaching children preparing to receive their sacraments. At home, Teresa enjoys spending time with her husband and their two rescue dogs, embracing the same values of family, compassion, and service that define her professional life.Teresa attributes her success to self-motivation, a commitment to continuous learning, and an unwavering desire for both personal and professional growth. Guided by honesty, openness, and empathy, she has cultivated lasting relationships while inspiring collaboration among colleagues, residents, and families alike. One of the most influential pieces of advice she has received—to start where you are, support others, and always know your worth – continues to shape her leadership style and daily interactions.As a mentor and advocate for women entering the senior living profession, Teresa encourages others to pursue purpose rather than simply chase success. She believes that fulfillment comes from serving others, strengthening communities, and leaving a positive impact through everyday acts of kindness and integrity.Looking ahead, Teresa remains passionate about helping families navigate the complexities of senior living with confidence and compassion. By leading with empathy, embracing change, and remaining attentive to the needs of those she serves, she continues to improve the lives of seniors while building stronger, more connected communities – one family at a time.Learn More about Teresa Glenn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/teresa-glenn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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