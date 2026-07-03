Sanjana Ayalasomayajula Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjana Ayalasomayajula, Founder and CEO of Nova Infomatics, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where she shares how resilience, purpose, and perseverance can transform personal challenges into meaningful leadership and lasting impact.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Ayalasomayajula explores how perseverance and purpose-driven leadership can create opportunities across borders, and explains how representation, disciplined decision-making, and global workforce development can drive meaningful economic and social impact.Sanjana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/sanjana-ayalasomayajula

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