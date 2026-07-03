Dr. Rae Huang, OD to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rae Huang, OD, preventive eye care specialist, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on childhood myopia, preventive eye care, and evidence-based approaches to protecting long-term vision.America’s Best Doctors TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Dr Huang will explore how early myopia management can help reduce the long-term risk of sight-threatening eye diseases. She breaks down how orthokeratology and preventive care strategies can support healthier vision while shifting eye care from reactive treatment to proactive prevention.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of why addressing myopia early can improve lifelong eye health.Dr. Rae’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-rae-huang

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