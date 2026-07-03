New 2026 Data Reveals What a Hair Transplant Really Costs in the UK and How Far It Trails Turkey

HairJourney.ai has published 2026 UK hair transplant cost figures and launched a free AI Hair Score that matches people to vetted, CQC-registered clinics.

GLOUCESTER, GL1 2HT, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New analysis of 2026 pricing shows that a hair transplant in the UK typically costs between £6,000 and £14,000, according to figures published today by HairJourney.ai, a new UK hair-loss assessment service.

The analysis, based on HairJourney.ai's review of current UK clinic pricing, found that FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures are generally priced at £3 to £7 per graft. Because most patients need 2,000 to 3,000 grafts, the typical bill falls in the £6,000 to £14,000 range. Clinics in central London and on Harley Street were found to charge roughly 30 to 40 percent more than regional clinics for comparable work.

The data also quantifies a gap that drives thousands of UK patients abroad each year. The same procedure in Turkey commonly costs between £1,800 and £3,500, often including a hotel stay. HairJourney.ai notes, however, that the headline saving does not account for differences in regulation, verified surgeon involvement, aftercare and legal recourse, which vary considerably between clinics in both countries.

Alongside the figures, HairJourney.ai has launched a free AI Hair Score. The tool asks a person to upload three photos and answer eight questions, then returns a hair-health score out of 100 and a breakdown covering hairline, density and progression risk. It then matches the person to a vetted, CQC-registered UK clinic for a free, no-obligation consultation. The service is free to use and does not require payment details. HairJourney.ai states that the score is an informational estimate and not medical advice.

The company also published cost breakdowns for individual cities, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Leicester, together with a free online cost calculator that estimates a price range by method, graft count and location.

"Most people researching a hair transplant are working from guesswork and a scary Turkey price tag, not real information," said Hasnain Jameel, founder of HairJourney.ai. "We built the Hair Score so anyone can understand where their hair actually stands in two minutes, for free, before a single clinic tries to sell to them. The cost data is part of the same idea. The cheapest quote is rarely the best value, and people deserve to see honest numbers."

According to HairJourney.ai, cost is driven primarily by the number of grafts required, the method used, and the clinic and surgeon rather than by marketing. FUT (the strip method) is often slightly cheaper per graft than FUE, while DHI, a precision variation of FUE, usually sits at the higher end. The company advises anyone considering treatment to obtain written, per-graft pricing and to confirm exactly what aftercare is included before booking.

Hair loss is common among UK adults, and demand for both surgical and non-surgical treatment has grown steadily. HairJourney.ai says its aim is to give that audience a free, honest starting point and a route to regulated clinics, rather than acting as a clinic itself.

The free Hair Score, city cost guides and cost calculator are available from HairJourney.ai, along with a full breakdown comparing UK and Turkey hair transplant costs.

About HairJourney.ai

HairJourney.ai is a UK hair-loss assessment and clinic-matching service. It offers a free AI Hair Score that helps people understand their hair health and connects them with vetted, CQC-registered UK clinics for free, no-obligation consultations. The service is free to use and is funded through clinic referrals. The Hair Score is an informational estimate and not a medical diagnosis.

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HairJourney.ai

Email: hairjourney.ai@gmail.com

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