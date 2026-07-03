Perry Jeffries III and Sara Jeffries to Appear on Couple's Empire TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perry Jeffries III, President of Diamond Equity Advisors and financial strategist, is set to appear on Couple's Empire TV, where he will share insights on helping business owners and high-income earners build recurring income, improve cash flow, and achieve financial independence.Couple's Empire TV explores the unique dynamic of couples who chose to build their lives and their companies together. While most entrepreneurs separate business from their personal relationships, these couples made a different decision. They built both at the same time. Each episode reveals the real story behind the partnership. The risks they took, the sacrifices they made, and the moments when the pressure of business could have torn everything apart.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In this episode, Jeffries will explore the concept of becoming work-optional, managing money with a bank-inspired approach, overcoming financial setbacks, and how aligning financial goals as a couple can support long-term wealth and fulfillment.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Couple's Empire TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Perry's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.couplesempiretv.com/perry-jeffries-iii

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