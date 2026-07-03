Sewer system improvements to begin at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve

The preserve is expected to be closed for two separate periods

Satellite image showing the location of the project sites at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve (Image courtesy Google Earth)

The City and County of Honolulu will begin much-needed sewer system improvements at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve starting August 3, 2026. Completion is anticipated in Summer 2027.

The project involves replacing the 35-year-old sewer system serving the comfort stations at the beach and parking lot levels. Beach-level improvements include cleaning and rehabilitation of sewer manholes, clearing the sewage collection points, and repairing the wet well. Parking lot-level improvements include replacing the lift station and reconnecting it to the existing sewer force main.

Sensor and audio alarm systems with auto-dialing capability, along with associated power connections, will be installed at the parking lot level to automatically notify designated operators in the event of an emergency or equipment malfunction.

The preserve is expected to be closed for two separate periods: the first from August 3 to August 11, with the second to be determined. The second closure is anticipated at the beginning of 2027 when the new lift station is brought online. Specific dates for this temporary closure have not yet been set, but will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve is regularly closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays. The contractor will prioritize work on these regular closure days to minimize impacts on the public.

These improvements will ensure the continuous, reliable operation of the Hanauma Bay Sewer System, reducing the risk of outages and shutdowns due to the system’s age and deteriorating condition. The upgrades will also ensure that wastewater is properly collected, helping conserve Hanauma Bay’s pristine environmental beauty for years to come.

The $1,823,000 construction contract for the project will be carried out by Jas W. Glover Limited, with design consultation by SEY Engineers Inc. All work is expected to take place on weekdays, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays), from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For additional questions and comments, please contact DDC at (808) 768-8400.

-PAU-