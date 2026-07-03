Marianne E. Murphy to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marianne E. Murphy, founder of Dance Walking Fool, Inc. and a suicide prevention educator, is set to appear on America’s Authors, where she will share insights on suicide prevention education, social-emotional learning, and compassionate peer support.America’s Authors TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In her episode, Murphy will explore how practical communication skills, nonjudgmental listening, and the Dance Walking Fool CRAN Framework can help individuals and communities respond more effectively to mental health crises while reducing the stigma surrounding suicidal ideation.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Marianne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/marianne-e-murphy

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