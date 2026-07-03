Almond Oil Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 13.0% CAGR, Reaching USD 5,584.4 Million by 2031

Almond Oil Market

Almond Oil Market (2022-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Almond oil market generated $1.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.58 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in production of aromatherapy products and rise of applications in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the global almond oil market.The demand for almond oil is anticipated to increase among luxury brand manufacturers of personal care and cosmetic products as these manufacturers are concentrating on manufacturing of products containing natural and organic ingredients.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3087 Increase in production of aromatherapy products, surge in preference toward cosmetic products containing natural ingredients, and rise of applications in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of the global almond oil market. However, high prices of different types of almond oils restrain the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and supportive government regulations present new opportunities in the coming years.Almond oil is extracted from kernels of Prunus Dulcis tree using cold-pressed method. Presence of various vitamins such as Vitamin E, B, and A; minerals; proteins; and omega fatty acids make this oil an all-purpose essential and carrier oil, which is utilized in food preparation, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. The demand for almond oil is increasing across the globe due to its health advantages and high nutritional value.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a9a2158976a3c615d0ae56d801c86692 Rise in demand for aromatherapy products and growth in use of almond oil in cosmetic formulations due to increase in preference for natural ingredients are the primary factors that drive the almond oil market across the globe. Almond oil is widely utilized in the production of face creams, body lotions, hair oils, and various other cosmetic products for moisturizing and cleansing. Urbanization, increase in applications in pharmaceutical industry, and changes in lifestyle are other factors that supplement the market growth. However, high price of almond oil, especially bitter almond oil, as it is extracted from exotic species, hinder the almond oil market growth. Nevertheless, growth in demand for almond oil from emerging economies such as India and China and favorable government regulations, which encourage use of natural ingredients in cosmetic formulations provide great potential for market expansion.On the basis of almond oil market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is segmented into sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. On the basis of application, the market is classified into food preparation, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, food specialty stores, pharmacy, cosmetic discounters, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3087 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global almond oil industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to presence of numerous manufacturers, progressive lifestyle of the population, and supportive government initiatives to expand its investment in natural substances rather than synthetic substitutes. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for natural ingredient-based products and demand from the medical and spa & relaxation sectors.Leading Market PlayersAOS Products Private LimitedAshwin Fine Chemicals & PharmaceuticalsBlue Diamond Growers, Inc.Caloy Quality Natural OilsEden BotanicalsJiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd.Liberty Vegetable Oil CompanyMountain OceanNOW FoodsProteco OilsSimilar Reports:Sourdough Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soudough-market-A14454 Sardine Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sardine-market-A15125 Saturated Fat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saturated-fat-market-A15126 Sauce Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sauce-market-A15127

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