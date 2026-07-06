Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Welcomes Its First MICHELIN-Starred Culinary Experience with IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, Our Living Island Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso, IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha Four Hands Wine Dinner, featuring Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi Master of Food and Wine, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa Exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Culinary Experience at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Two exclusive Masters of Food & Wine events bring MICHELIN-starred expertise, exceptional wines, and destination-inspired flavors to Hadahaa.

At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination” — Anshul Sharma, General Manager of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

HADAHAA, HUVADHU ATOLL, MALDIVES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐇𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐮 𝐀𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐥, 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 (2 July 2026) – 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐲𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐚 is delighted to announce an exclusive culinary collaboration with 𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐨 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐌 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞, 𝐃𝐨𝐡𝐚, presenting two exceptional dining experiences on 𝟏𝟕 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Set amidst the pristine beauty of one of the Maldives' most untouched island sanctuaries, the events promise an immersive gastronomic journey celebrating contemporary French cuisine, Mediterranean influences, and world-class wine pairings.

A signature initiative of the Park Hyatt brand, Masters of Food & Wine is a global series of sophisticated culinary and beverage experiences that brings together award-winning chefs, sommeliers, and masters of their craft. Since its inception in Carmel in 2003, the program has celebrated Park Hyatt's passion for exceptional food and beverage through immersive experiences that connect guests with culinary artistry, wine culture, and meaningful destination-driven storytelling. Each event is designed to showcase both world-class expertise and the unique character of its host destination.

Renowned for its pristine natural beauty and understated luxury, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa provides the perfect backdrop for two immersive gastronomic experiences that celebrate the connection between destination and cuisine. Through menus inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean and the French Riviera, Chef Rosso will present dishes that reflect his contemporary culinary philosophy while embracing the exceptional ingredients found in and around the Maldives.

Chef Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse in Doha, has built an impressive career spanning more than fifteen years, working alongside some of the world's most respected culinary figures, including Joël Robuchon, Yannick Alléno, Jacob Jan Boerma, and Ronan Kervarrec. Under his leadership, IDAM by Alain Ducasse was awarded a MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Qatar 2025 ceremony. Celebrated for his ingredient-driven approach and refined creativity, Chef Rosso brings a distinctive blend of technique, innovation, and respect for seasonality to every dining experience.

The culinary journey begins on 17 July 2026 with "A Taste of the Mediterranean from the French Riviera," an exclusive MICHELIN-Starred Wine Pairing Dinner at The Island Grill. The six-course menu will showcase contemporary cuisine infused with Mediterranean influences, featuring dishes inspired by the bounty of the island and surrounding waters, complemented by premium wines from France and Italy.

On 20 July 2026, guests will experience the resort's first-ever MICHELIN-Starred Four Hands Wine Dinner, a collaborative culinary showcase between Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso and Executive Chef Davide Allievi of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. Bringing together French and Italian culinary traditions, the six-course menu celebrates Mediterranean heritage while highlighting seasonal ingredients and authentic flavors that reflect the natural rhythms of the island

Executive Chef Davide Allievi brings more than fifteen years of international culinary experience across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Maldives. Inspired by authenticity, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for ingredients, his culinary style reflects both his Italian roots and the unique character of Hadahaa.

A curated wine pairing will elevate both evenings, guiding guests through an exceptional journey of distinguished wines from France and Italy. Enhancing the July 20th event is Harsh P. S. Chauhan, a WSET-certified sommelier and wine educator from Grape Expectations whose expertise spans wineries, luxury hospitality, wine importation, and retail. His handpicked selections and engaging storytelling will offer an exclusive, deeply immersive experience for the night.

"At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, we are committed to creating experiences that are deeply connected to our destination," said 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐲𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐚. "We are delighted to welcome MICHELIN-starred Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso for this exclusive culinary collaboration, bringing his world-class expertise to the extraordinary natural setting and rich culinary bounty of Hadahaa. As part of the Masters of Food & Wine program, these dining experiences bring together exceptional talent, remarkable ingredients, and the unique spirit of our island, offering guests a truly memorable culinary journey."

"Whenever I cook in a new destination, I seek inspiration from the ingredients and environment that make it unique," said Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Doha. "For these dinners at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, I wanted to bring the spirit of the Mediterranean while embracing the remarkable seafood, herbs, and flavors found in the Maldives. The result is a menu that reflects both my culinary roots and the character of this extraordinary island."

"It is a privilege to welcome Executive Chef Fabrice Rosso to Hadahaa for this unique culinary collaboration," said Davide Allievi, Executive Chef of Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa. "Our shared passion for authenticity, craftsmanship, and respect for ingredients has inspired a menu that reflects both our individual backgrounds and the spirit of the island. Together, we have created a dining experience that celebrates Mediterranean flavors while highlighting the purity and beauty of the Maldives."

Reservations are now open, with limited seating available for both events.



EVENT DETAILS

𝐀 𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚 | 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫

Date: 17 July 2026

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Island Grill

Price: USD 249++ per person

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡 & 𝐈𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 | 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧-𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫

Date: 20 July 2026

Time: 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Island Grill

Price: USD 249++ per person

For Reservations and Further Information

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Tel: +960 682 1234

Email: maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com

Website: www.parkhyattmaldives.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐇𝐲𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐚

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites guests to experience "Our Living Island," a secluded haven in the untouched Huvadhu Atoll. Surrounded by a 360-degree vibrant house reef, the resort offers immersive encounters with nature, from snorkeling and diving among rich marine life to sustainable living insights at the Dhoani Learning Center and Blue Journeys Dive and Activity Center. With 51 luxurious villas, including the three-bedroom Kiaali Residence, nestled amidst tropical greenery or perched over the lagoon, guests enjoy unmatched privacy and comfort. Culinary offerings celebrate local flavors, complemented by bespoke dining experiences. At Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, every stay is a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and connection to the natural world. Connect with Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐌 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞, 𝐃𝐨𝐡𝐚

Located on the top floor of the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar, IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM) is a destination where world-class design and culinary excellence converge. The building, designed by architect I.M. Pei, is a defining landmark of Doha’s architectural landscape, while the restaurant’s interior is the work of designer Phillip Starck. Every detail in IDAM’s kitchen is tailored to the specifications of multiple Michelin-starred Chef Alain Ducasse who, with IDAM (his first foray into the Middle East), has curated a dining experience as exceptional as its surroundings.

IDAM has been awarded One MICHELIN Star for two consecutive years since the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Doha in 2025, recognising the restaurant’s commitment to innovation and excellence. Building on this international acclaim, IDAM has also been named “Best Restaurant in Qatar” and ranked No. 44 on MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list, further cementing its position among the region’s most distinguished culinary destinations.

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