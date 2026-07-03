Medical Composites Market Outlook: Rising Demand from Diagnostic Imaging and Implants

Medical Composite Market Rising Demand

Diagnostic imaging dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of total share.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global medical composites market is experiencing strong growth, driven primarily by increasing use in diagnostic imaging applications and rising demand for composite-based body implants. Medical composites are valued for their high strength-to-weight ratio, radiolucency, and compatibility with advanced imaging systems, making them especially useful in equipment such as PET/CT scanners and imaging tables.Market size and growth outlook:According to Allied Market Research, the global medical composites market was valued at approximately $0.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0% (2021–2030). Growth is supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of lightweight, durable materials in medical applications.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14376 Key growth drivers and restraints:- A major growth driver is the rising utilization of composites in diagnostic imaging systems, where material performance directly impacts imaging accuracy and patient comfort. Additionally, demand from composite-based implants and dental applications is creating new opportunities for market expansion.- However, high production and processing costs remain a key challenge, limiting wider adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive healthcare systems. Despite this, increasing demand from dental clinics and outpatient care facilities is expected to open new revenue streams.Market segmentation insights:- By application: Diagnostic imaging dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of total share, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.- By fiber type: Carbon fiber composites held the largest share (around four-fifths of the market) and are also expected to maintain the fastest growth due to their superior mechanical properties.- By region: North America and Europe collectively held a significant share of the market in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2030, driven by expanding healthcare investment and industrial development.Competitive landscape:-The market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on partnerships, expansions, and product innovation to strengthen their positions. Major companies include:- Composiflex Inc.- Dentsply Sirona- IDI Composites International- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.- Kulzer GmbH- Royal DSM N.V.- SGL Carbon SE- 3M- CeramTec GmbH- Toray Industries, Inc.These firms are actively investing in R&D, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansion to capitalize on growing demand across medical imaging, implants, and dental applications.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-composite-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.