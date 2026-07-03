Mars Incorporated Celebrates American Legacy and the Future of Consumer Brand Innovation in New “America 250” Docuseries

With over a century of cultural influence, Mars is driving category-shaping innovation across its portfolio of iconic snacking, food and petcare brands

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mars, Incorporated — the global leader in snacking, food and petcare — is being featured in the “America 250” documentary series distributed in partnership with Acumen Media and featured on USA TODAY. As an American, family-owned company that has been woven into the fabric of the country for 115 years, Mars is highlighted among organizations that embody the American spirit of ingenuity, ambition and innovation in commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.The Mars segment explores the company's iconic legacy in snacks, food and petcare, as well as its enduring cultural impact and ongoing evolution to meet shifting consumer demands. To bring the story to life, the film features interviews with Anton Vincent, President of Mars Snacking, North America and Global Ice Cream, and Theresa McCulla, Mars Museum Curator. The segment also highlights several museum artifacts representing the company’s role in the American story, such as an original M&M’Scardboard tube from 1941 and a PRINGLEScan from 1968."As we commemorate America’s 250th anniversary, we are celebrating more than just our heritage — we are celebrating our future," said Vincent. "Mars is deeply woven into the fabric of American life, and today, our 80,000+ U.S.-based Associates are driving the next generation of snacking, food and petcare. By continuing to invest in local manufacturing, advanced research and resilient supply chains, we are ensuring that Mars remains a joyful, trusted part of daily life for the next 250 years and beyond."This year, the company is celebrating 115 years since the Mars journey began. That legacy started in 1911 when founder Frank C. Mars began selling candy from his Tacoma, Washington, kitchen. Mars then expanded into the food and petcare industries in the U.S. with brands like Converted Rice (now Ben’s Original™) in 1942 and Kal Kan (now PEDIGREE) in 1968. Since then, Mars brands have been present during key historical milestones — from M&M’S being served in rations to U.S. service members during World War II to Wrigley’s Juicy Fruitbecoming the first packaged good ever to be scanned with a UPC barcode in 1974.Mars has shaped American pop culture for more than a century through iconic campaigns for snacks like SNICKERS“You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” and cultural events like introducing the first edible mascot at the Pop-TartsBowl. Beyond the U.S., Mars has proven to be a global force delivering moments of happiness to consumers in more than 170 markets.Through it all, Mars has stayed true to its Purpose: that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. By thinking in generations, the family-owned business ensures its growth and social purpose go hand in hand, helping to create a positive impact globally.Today, more than 130 brands are part of the Mars business, which is globally headquartered in McLean, VA, and supported by a domestic manufacturing and service footprint. In the U.S. alone, Mars operates 53 factories, research labs and offices in addition to over 2,000 veterinary clinics and hospitals. The company employs over 80,000 U.S. Associates, and 94% of Mars products sold in the U.S. are manufactured domestically.Through its iconic brands, Mars continues to evolve and innovate to meet changing consumer and pet parent needs, introducing new formats, flavors and nutritional choices such as Ben’s Original Single-Serve Cups and PEDIGREE DRIZZLERS™ savory sauce toppers. Recent acquisitions such as Kellanova, Nature’s Bakery and TRÜ FRÜ symbolize an intentional expansion into high-growth savory snacking, breakfast and better-for-you categories and reflect the company’s intent to shape the future of snacking to meet every consumer need for every snacking occasion.Mars is also celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through a range of sponsorships and partnerships. The company supported a dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” event and Patriotic Pooch Contest at the National Archives Foundation Spirit of Independence Festival in June. Historic Mars chocolate brand AMERICAN HERITAGEis sponsoring the Heritage Chocolate Society’s new Mars, Inc. History Tellers Award. It is also a founding sponsor of Civic Season, a youth program running between Juneteenth and July 4 to inspire civic participation.Mars will also participate in the National Confectioners Association (NCA) Sweet Land of Liberty campaign that honors the role chocolate and candy have played in America's culture and economy. As a global snacking leader, Mars — through its extensive local operations and workforce — contributes significantly to the profound economic impact the confectionery industry has on the U.S. economy. According to the NCA, the confectionery industry has created 696,588 total domestic jobs, with a $49 billion economic output in the U.S.ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATEDMars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, M&M’S, SNICKERS, EXTRA, Pringles, Cheez-It, and BEN’S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECHoffers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com Contact:Weber ShandwickMeggie Thomsonmthomson@webershandwick.com

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