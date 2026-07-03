CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego on July 2, 2026.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., staff received a tamper alert indicating incarcerated person Randy Seitzinger had removed his GPS device while on an approved community medical pass. Staff immediately launched an emergency count, which confirmed Seitzinger was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Seitzinger, 70, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 191 pounds. He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored short-sleeved shirt.

Seitzinger was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019. He was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence.

Anyone who sees Seitzinger or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, call 911, or contact the Office of Correctional Safety staff at 760-550-8782.

The Male Community Reentry Program is a voluntary program for eligible male incarcerated persons. Approved participants serve the end of their sentences in the community in lieu of confinement in state prison. Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community rehabilitative program placement have been apprehended.

CONTACT: CDCR PRESS OFFICE OPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV