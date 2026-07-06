Mage Data Launches the Liberation Initiative to Modernize Legacy Data Security for the AI Era

Break free from legacy, monolithic platforms with a flexible approach to data security and management built for the AI era.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mage Data today announced the Mage Data Liberation Initiative , a long-term strategic initiative to help enterprises move beyond monolithic, legacy data protection solutions and ensure their data security and management capabilities keep pace with an AI-driven world. The initiative reflects Mage Data's long-term commitment to helping organizations modernize and continuously evolve at the speed of AI, even as technology and business expectations rapidly change.Across industries, organizations have invested heavily in traditional enterprise data security and management solutions that were designed for a different era. While these investments have supported business growth in the past, many have become increasingly difficult to evolve as AI, cloud adoption, automation, and digital transformation accelerate the pace of change. Through the Liberation Initiative, Mage Data is committed to helping organizations modernize from these legacy investments to a modern, flexible, future-ready platform — one that enables continuous innovation rather than periodic, disruptive replacement.Over the coming months, Mage Data will introduce modernization programs across different areas of enterprise data management under the Liberation Initiative.The Challenge Facing Enterprise OrganizationsMany organizations today are operating data security and management solutions that can no longer keep pace with what the business demands of them. These legacy tools introduce operational complexity that consumes engineering resources, create technical debt that slows the pace of innovation, and too often stand in the way of adopting the newer technologies, data platforms, and AI capabilities that modern competitive strategy requires. The gap between what enterprise leaders are being asked to deliver with AI and what their legacy infrastructure can support is widening - and for many organizations, it is widening faster than incremental approaches can close it.For many organizations, the challenge is no longer simply replacing technology - it is finding a practical way to modernize their data governance, privacy, security and delivery so they can innovate faster, without compliance or legacy tool limitations becoming a roadblock to the new platforms, tools, and AI initiatives the business wants to pursueWhat organizations need is not another large-scale replacement program. They need a modernization partner that keeps data security and management from holding them back. With Mage Data, organizations can continuously evolve - adopting new technologies and data platforms as they emerge, meeting new requirements without rebuilding from scratch, and maintaining the operational continuity their businesses depend on, all while accelerating innovation rather than slowing it. "For too long, ‘enterprise-grade’ data security has meant ‘impossible to change’. We reject that trade-off," said Anil Bhat,Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Mage Data. "We built our platform so teams can deploy anywhere and adopt new data platforms, tools, and AI capabilities without ripping out what already works — because strong protection and the freedom to evolve aren’t opposites. That’s the roadblock the Liberation Initiative removes, so organizations can innovate on their own terms.""Customers move fast when they see business value. They move to new data platforms, and they move to the cloud. They need data security that moves with them, wherever their workloads run," said Dan Neault, industry veteran and Board Advisor at Mage Data. "Mage Data combines modern cloud and AI innovation with deep experience across platforms and use cases. That lets them protect enterprise data wherever it lives — on-premises and in the cloud — with a flexibility older architectures can't match. That's what the Liberation Initiative gives customers: freedom to move."The Liberation Initiative is not a one-time campaign. It is Mage Data’s long-term commitment to stand alongside our customers as they evolve. As the initiative grows, Mage Data will expand it through modernization programs spanning different areas of enterprise data security and management, announced in phases over the coming months — each reflecting the same commitment: helping organizations move at the speed of AI and stay ready for whatever comes next.For more information about the Mage Data Liberation Initiative, visit https://magedata.ai/liberation-initiative/ About Mage DataMage Data is a leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. Recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management (Bloor Research), Leader in Data Security Platforms (Kuppinger Cole) and Strong Performer in Dynamic Data Masking (Forrester), Mage Data’s award-winning and patented platform enables global organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. Mage Data is also the highest-ranked vendor on Gartner Peer Insights for Test Data Management and Data Masking over the past 12 months, reflecting strong customer validation of its capabilities and impact. Mage Data’s client roster includes Fortune 500 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors, all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions.For more information, visit www.magedata.ai Contacts 📧 bards@magedata.ai | +1 212 203 4365

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